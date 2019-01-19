Every year, Albstadt-based Gustav Daiber expands the product lines of its James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach brands with many new items. According to company, the two brands offer “one of the widest ranges of fashionable, textile promotional items“, which are trend-, quality- and price-conscious. With the motto #ALLYOUNEED, the same is true this year, promises Daiber.

Promotion, sport, leisure, business and workwear are the main pillars of the traditional family company. Daiber, whose history stretches over more than 100 years, says it has always acted in “an anticipatory way and reacted flexibly to changes”. Therefore, 2019 sees the launch of the Price Entry Collection, which comprises a huge selection of colours and sizes (XS-5XL), all offering the usual Daiber quality. It includes single jersey T-shirts in colours such as gold yellow, pink, dark green or royal, as well as polo shirts, sweatshirts with round necks and raglan sleeves, and hoodies with drawstrings. A children’s range is also available (XS-2XL).

All James & Nicholson garments are manufactured with social and ecological responsibility in mind: they are Reach-compliant and produced in accordance with Oeko- Tex Standard 100. Daiber has much more planned for 2019 beyond the new Price Entry Collection. Organic cotton is currently a big issue, reports the company. “The extended Organic Cotton Collection comprises a huge selection of styles made without chemical pesticides: from sweatshirts in at least 85% combed, ringspun organic cotton and fresh colours such as acid-yellow, orange, turquoise or lime-green, to zipped hoodies or hooded sweat jackets. Its new T-shirts for men and women, which have a maritime look with a breast pocket made of 100% organic cotton, come in red/white, white/navy, navy/ white and Atlantic/white.”

Daiber’s organic cotton range is extended by the introduction of an organic cotton headband in 100% organic cotton, light cotton scarves in fashionable colourways, and classic socks featuring elastic cuffs with Lycra. There is also a new spa collection in organic cotton.