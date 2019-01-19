“All you need for 2019 from one source”
Every year, Albstadt-based Gustav Daiber expands the product lines of its James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach brands with many new items. According to company, the two brands offer “one of the widest ranges of fashionable, textile promotional items“, which are trend-, quality- and price-conscious. With the motto #ALLYOUNEED, the same is true this year, promises Daiber.
Promotion, sport, leisure, business and workwear are the main pillars of the traditional family company. Daiber, whose history stretches over more than 100 years, says it has always acted in “an anticipatory way and reacted flexibly to changes”. Therefore, 2019 sees the launch of the Price Entry Collection, which comprises a huge selection of colours and sizes (XS-5XL), all offering the usual Daiber quality. It includes single jersey T-shirts in colours such as gold yellow, pink, dark green or royal, as well as polo shirts, sweatshirts with round necks and raglan sleeves, and hoodies with drawstrings. A children’s range is also available (XS-2XL).
All James & Nicholson garments are manufactured with social and ecological responsibility in mind: they are Reach-compliant and produced in accordance with Oeko- Tex Standard 100. Daiber has much more planned for 2019 beyond the new Price Entry Collection. Organic cotton is currently a big issue, reports the company. “The extended Organic Cotton Collection comprises a huge selection of styles made without chemical pesticides: from sweatshirts in at least 85% combed, ringspun organic cotton and fresh colours such as acid-yellow, orange, turquoise or lime-green, to zipped hoodies or hooded sweat jackets. Its new T-shirts for men and women, which have a maritime look with a breast pocket made of 100% organic cotton, come in red/white, white/navy, navy/ white and Atlantic/white.”
Daiber’s organic cotton range is extended by the introduction of an organic cotton headband in 100% organic cotton, light cotton scarves in fashionable colourways, and classic socks featuring elastic cuffs with Lycra. There is also a new spa collection in organic cotton.
“Additionally, the current trekking and sport collection will become more casual and the popular workwear range will gain in functionality,” Daiber reports. A number of new products have been added to the James & Nicholson jacket collection, which remain true to the motto #STAYCURIOUS. One of the highlights is the new 3-in-1 Jacket, which comprises a durable, wind- and waterproof outer jacket and an easy-to-zip o, easy-care fleece inner jacket. The discreet, sporty look is emphasised by trendy colourways such as olive/black, red/black or navy/silver. The 3-in-1 Jacket is available in sizes XS-2XL for women and S-3XL for men.
Another newcomer is the Knitted Hybrid Vest in stylish mixed fabrics with a back-stitched check pattern at the front, at the back and on the hood. “The vest made of soft, warm material in melange-look is a true all-rounder for business and leisure,” adds Daiber. The vest, whose features include a full-length concealed zip, a hood with size-adjustment on the inside and lateral inner pockets, is available in sizes S-3XL.
The Casual Hooded Jacket in melange-look is another must-have, says Daiber. “It impresses with a comfortable interlock quality, which guarantees a high wearing comfort in a trendy hoodie-style.” The company continues: “There are many new workwear products to be discovered in 2019. Easy-care and durable polo shirts made of organic cotton in an even larger variety of colours are just as relevant as are the new functional ladies’ and men’s Worker Socks for every season. While the Safety Cap in navy, black, neon-orange and neon-yellow, with reflective elements, promises wearers the necessary safety at work.”
“Very much in keeping with the #ALLYOUNEED motto, the entire offer is completed with attractively priced caps and stylish headwear from Myrtle Beach, ranging from the Classic Allround Cap in 35 colours to the Light Mesh Cap and to the 6-Panel Cap in a trendy camouflage look,” concludes Daiber.
