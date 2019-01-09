Introducing the Hoodie Dress, Varsity Puffer Jacket, Baseball Zoodie and much more
2019 promises to be another exciting year for Europeâ€™s leading hoodie brand,â€œ says JustÂ Hoods. â€œIn addition to a welcome brand refresh,Â Just Hoods is excited to introduce eight new contemporary styles into its latest collection.”Â
Making waves this year, the JH017 Surf Hoodie is a new casualwear essential, featuring a contemporary melange- effect fabric and available in an attractive palette of fresh pastels. â€œThe ideal extra layer, this overhead unisex style hasÂ a relaxed fit and is made from soft cotton-faced fabric for an outstanding print surface,â€œ reports the brand. â€œAlso heading up the new hoodie styles is the unisex JH019 Distressed Hoodie, a guaranteed winner in the street-style stakes with its edgy distressed finish.”
For the ladies, Just Hoods welcomes trendy new high street-inspired styles this year. â€œDress down the cool way with the new JH015 Hoodie Dress, a longline hoodie with a relaxed fit that can be worn on its own or layered over tights and leggings for a trendy low key look,â€œ it says. Combining comfort and style is the Girlie Cropped Hoodie (JH016), whose cropped cut and drop-shoulder design makes it another key piece.
The unisex Distressed Hoodie is an edgy streetwear style
The Hoodie Dress has a relaxed fit
â€œLook no further than the JH049 Varsity Puffer JacketÂ for your new favourite transitional jacket,â€œ says Just Hoods. â€œLightweight and oh so versatile, this jacket features contrast set-in sleeves, with a knitted striped collar, cuffs and waistband. As with all Just Hoods garments, this style is designed with effortless rebranding in mind, featuring a zip lining for easy decoration access.”
â€œHit refreshâ€œ on your sweatshirt collection in 2019 with the new Graduate Heavyweight Sweat (JH130), recommends the brand. This new entry to its heavyweight range is crafted from 330gsm, 70% ringspun cotton/30% polyester fabric, and is available in six core colours.
For an athleisure-inspired look, reach for the new Baseball Zoodie (JH063). A relation of the existing Baseball Sweat (JH033), the style is available in four colourways. This zoodie benefits from a relaxed fit with raglan contrast sleeves and hood.
Just Hoods has also expanded its kidsâ€˜ range with the Kids Sports Polyester Hoodie (JH006J), following the popularity of this style in the adultsâ€˜ range. This sporty new hoodie for little people is constructed from brushed-back polyester, and features set-in sleeves and a double-fabric hood.
â€œIn addition to new styles, the existing Just Hoods collection gets even better with a host of new sizes and colours,â€œ says Just Hoods. Look out for on-trend new core colours in the iconic College Hoodie (JH001), including mustard, peach perfect and wild mulberry.