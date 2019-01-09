2019 promises to be another exciting year for Europeâ€™s leading hoodie brand,â€œ says JustÂ Hoods. â€œIn addition to a welcome brand refresh,Â Just Hoods is excited to introduce eight new contemporary styles into its latest collection.”Â

Making waves this year, the JH017 Surf Hoodie is a new casualwear essential, featuring a contemporary melange- effect fabric and available in an attractive palette of fresh pastels. â€œThe ideal extra layer, this overhead unisex style hasÂ a relaxed fit and is made from soft cotton-faced fabric for an outstanding print surface,â€œ reports the brand. â€œAlso heading up the new hoodie styles is the unisex JH019 Distressed Hoodie, a guaranteed winner in the street-style stakes with its edgy distressed finish.”

For the ladies, Just Hoods welcomes trendy new high street-inspired styles this year. â€œDress down the cool way with the new JH015 Hoodie Dress, a longline hoodie with a relaxed fit that can be worn on its own or layered over tights and leggings for a trendy low key look,â€œ it says. Combining comfort and style is the Girlie Cropped Hoodie (JH016), whose cropped cut and drop-shoulder design makes it another key piece.