Refreshed brand introduces new Girlie styles and stretch fabric
In addition to a brand refresh, Just Polos is now a standalone brand, separate from Just Ts, to allow both labels to continue growing their innovative ranges. For 2019, the new styles from Just Polos include an exclusiveÂ girlie range and a polo in new stretch material.
The Stretch Polo (JP002) is an exciting new everyday style,Â offering stretch material crafted from 97% cotton/3% elastane fabric to keep wearers cool and comfortable. â€œUpdate your collection with this classic polo, featuring two-button placket (plus one spare) with short cued sleeves and side vents,” the brand recommends. â€œWith twin-needle stitching on the sleeves and bottom hem, the stretch polo is the perfect blank canvas for print or embroidery.”
New for women in 2019, the Girlie Stretch Polo (JP002F) is described as a â€œwardrobe essentialâ€œ. Offering a flattering feminine fit, this versatile garment is constructed from 97% cotton and features shapely side vents and two-button placket with dyed- to-match buttons (plus one spare). Just Polos adds: â€œThe super soft, short sleeve polo has twin-needle stitching detail on the sleeves and bottom hem and is an excellent surface for print or embroidery.â€œ
Surf into the summer with the new statement Surf Polo (JP032) crafted from a â€œsilky soft blendâ€œ of cotton fabric. The new style comes complete with side vents for a modern fit, two-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons (plus one spare) and a carefully knitted collar and cu. â€œThis unisex polo is a chinoâ€™s best friend for an effortlessly cool off-duty look,â€œ says Just Polos.