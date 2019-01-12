Refreshed brand introduces new Girlie styles and stretch fabric

In addition to a brand refresh, Just Polos is now a standalone brand, separate from Just Ts, to allow both labels to continue growing their innovative ranges. For 2019, the new styles from Just Polos include an exclusiveÂ girlie range and a polo in new stretch material.

The Stretch Polo (JP002) is an exciting new everyday style,Â offering stretch material crafted from 97% cotton/3% elastane fabric to keep wearers cool and comfortable. â€œUpdate your collection with this classic polo, featuring two-button placket (plus one spare) with short cued sleeves and side vents,” the brand recommends. â€œWith twin-needle stitching on the sleeves and bottom hem, the stretch polo is the perfect blank canvas for print or embroidery.”

The Stretch Polo is made from 97% cotton/3% elastane

The Girlie Stretch Polo: “a wardrobe essential”

The modern-fit Surf Polo includes dyed-to-match buttons

New for women in 2019, the Girlie Stretch Polo (JP002F) is described as a â€œwardrobe essentialâ€œ. Offering a flattering feminine fit, this versatile garment is constructed from 97% cotton and features shapely side vents and two-button placket with dyed- to-match buttons (plus one spare). Just Polos adds: â€œThe super soft, short sleeve polo has twin-needle stitching detail on the sleeves and bottom hem and is an excellent surface for print or embroidery.â€œ

Surf into the summer with the new statement Surf Polo (JP032) crafted from a â€œsilky soft blendâ€œ of cotton fabric. The new style comes complete with side vents for a modern fit, two-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons (plus one spare) and a carefully knitted collar and cu. â€œThis unisex polo is a chinoâ€™s best friend for an effortlessly cool off-duty look,â€œ says Just Polos.

www.justpolosbyawdis.com

 