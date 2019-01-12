In addition to a brand refresh, Just Polos is now a standalone brand, separate from Just Ts, to allow both labels to continue growing their innovative ranges. For 2019, the new styles from Just Polos include an exclusiveÂ girlie range and a polo in new stretch material.

The Stretch Polo (JP002) is an exciting new everyday style,Â offering stretch material crafted from 97% cotton/3% elastane fabric to keep wearers cool and comfortable. â€œUpdate your collection with this classic polo, featuring two-button placket (plus one spare) with short cued sleeves and side vents,” the brand recommends. â€œWith twin-needle stitching on the sleeves and bottom hem, the stretch polo is the perfect blank canvas for print or embroidery.”