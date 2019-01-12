In addition to a brand refresh, Just Ts is now a standalone brand, separate from Just Polos, to allow both labels to continue growing their innovative ranges. Just Ts has focused on incorporating more fabrics for 2019, bringingÂ even more textured designs to this exciting collection.

â€œJust Ts is bang on-trend for 2019 with the launch of theÂ must-have JT008 Westcoast Longline T,â€œ says the brand. â€œThis streetwear-inspired tee comfortably scoops at the neck and features twin-needle stitching at the sleeves and a unique curved hem at the back to stand out from the crowd. Pair the Longline with jeans for an on-trend cool look.”

Just Ts is inviting girls to â€œmake a statementâ€œ in the new Girlie Tri-Blend Cropped T (JT006), which is great for layering or wearing on its own. The cropped triblend style features a crew neckline and has been finished with a flattering girlie fit, and is available in staple neutral colours. â€œThis contemporary style is the ideal garment for printing and embroidery,â€œ Just Ts adds.