Just Ts showcases new fabrics, contemporary designs and fresh colours
In addition to a brand refresh, Just Ts is now a standalone brand, separate from Just Polos, to allow both labels to continue growing their innovative ranges. Just Ts has focused on incorporating more fabrics for 2019, bringingÂ even more textured designs to this exciting collection.
â€œJust Ts is bang on-trend for 2019 with the launch of theÂ must-have JT008 Westcoast Longline T,â€œ says the brand. â€œThis streetwear-inspired tee comfortably scoops at the neck and features twin-needle stitching at the sleeves and a unique curved hem at the back to stand out from the crowd. Pair the Longline with jeans for an on-trend cool look.”
Just Ts is inviting girls to â€œmake a statementâ€œ in the new Girlie Tri-Blend Cropped T (JT006), which is great for layering or wearing on its own. The cropped triblend style features a crew neckline and has been finished with a flattering girlie fit, and is available in staple neutral colours. â€œThis contemporary style is the ideal garment for printing and embroidery,â€œ Just Ts adds.
The Tri-Blend Vest (JT007) is another stylish addition to the Just Ts range â€“ itâ€™s both an open shirtâ€˜s best friend and a trendy beach must-have, says the label. This brand new style includesÂ a comfortable neckline, no sleeves and twin-needle stitching at the hem. The vest allows for versatile styling, ticking the boxes for both shorts and jeans.
Also new to the 2019 collection is the Girlie Tri-Blend Vest (JT015). â€œThis sleeveless vest style is a classic essential, featuring a flattering scoop neckline and a racerback in a modern femininefit,â€œ explains Just Ts. â€œFor anyone seeking a unique branding base, this vest has been carefully crafted from soft comfortable triblend fabric. An all year-round closet must-have, the vest is perfect on its own or layered.”
Just Ts has also introduced an exciting line of Surf Ts (JT032) in a variety of fresh colours, perfect for the summer. This new staple tee is constructed from 99% cotton and promises a luxurious, textured design complete with twin-needle stitching detail on the sleeves and bottom hem, and is finished with a relaxed, modern fit. â€œPair your new favourite grab-and-go tee with denim shorts or jeans for a versatile look,” suggests the brand.