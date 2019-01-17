New womenâ€˜s shirts, retail-ready T-shirts and slim-fit sweats
Kustom Kit has announced 17 new styles for 2019, including additions to the Clayton & Ford, Corporate, Classic and Gamegear collections.Â The contemporary shirting of Clayton & Ford features two new menâ€™s styles in the Bengal Stripe Shirt (KK148) and Contrast Oxford Shirt (KK146). Each of these shirts offers a sleek, tailored fit and is constructed from easy-iron, 100% cotton fabric, making them both smart and comfortable.Â
â€œAcknowledging the calling for a genuinely feminine alternative to conventional ladiesâ€™ shirting, the Clayton & Ford collection has also been enhanced with an exciting trio of womenâ€™s styles,” says Kustom Kit. â€œCrafted from soft-touch Georgette fabric, the KK762 Drape Vest, KK763 Fluted Sleeve Top and KK764 Soft Shirt provide luxurious comfort and a flattering fit which embodies the smart- casual aesthetic of this collection.”
Enhancing the Corporate collection for 2019 is the new Slim Fit Stretch Oxford (KK182), which is also available in a coordinating womenâ€™s option (KK782). Crafted from high performance fabric, these modern shirts promise a super-sleek fit while providing maximum comfort and complete freedom of movement.
This yearâ€™s Classic collection features the introduction of several standout tees, reports the brand. Noteworthy additions are the Long Sleeve Fashion Fit Tee (KK510) and Fashion Fit Tipped Tee (KK519), with the latter boasting distinctive tipping to neck and cu. Both of these styles are constructed from the same Superwash 60 fabric as the popular KK504. â€œFans of pure cotton will love the new KK507 Fashion Fit Cotton Tee, which provides the same sleek silhouette,” adds Kustom Kit. â€œAvailable in a choice of colours and sizes, each of these tees serves as the perfect backcloth for personalisation via a variety of decoration techniques.”Â
The Wicking Tee (KK555) and Pique Polo (KK444) are two new 100% polyester styles with the performance advantage provided by Cooltex Plus technology. This specially designed fabric wicks moisture away from the skin, which is perfect for workforces that are constantly on the move.
The Slim Fit Sweat Short (KK922) is an evolution of the Slim Fit Sweat Pant (KK933). â€œThis stylish 65/35 polycotton short will be popular for tradespeople and leisure applications alike,” confirms Kustom Kit.Â
The zipped pockets and dropped back hem of Gamegearâ€™s new coordinating Sports Jacket (KK915/KK916) deliver â€œthe perfect fusion of fashion and functionâ€œ, says the brand. â€œThe bonded fleece-backed fabric of these jackets combines lightweight warmth with inherent moisture-wicking properties and four-way stretch to ensure ease of movement during even the most intense workouts!”
Kustom Kit concludes: â€œThe exceptional fabrics, extensive size range and stunning colour pallet combined with a fashion-led approach to garment design ensures that Kustom Kitâ€™s latest additions for 2019 will generate new sales opportunities for all garment decorators.