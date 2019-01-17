Kustom Kit has announced 17 new styles for 2019, including additions to the Clayton & Ford, Corporate, Classic and Gamegear collections.Â The contemporary shirting of Clayton & Ford features two new menâ€™s styles in the Bengal Stripe Shirt (KK148) and Contrast Oxford Shirt (KK146). Each of these shirts offers a sleek, tailored fit and is constructed from easy-iron, 100% cotton fabric, making them both smart and comfortable.Â

â€œAcknowledging the calling for a genuinely feminine alternative to conventional ladiesâ€™ shirting, the Clayton & Ford collection has also been enhanced with an exciting trio of womenâ€™s styles,” says Kustom Kit. â€œCrafted from soft-touch Georgette fabric, the KK762 Drape Vest, KK763 Fluted Sleeve Top and KK764 Soft Shirt provide luxurious comfort and a flattering fit which embodies the smart- casual aesthetic of this collection.”

Enhancing the Corporate collection for 2019 is the new Slim Fit Stretch Oxford (KK182), which is also available in a coordinating womenâ€™s option (KK782). Crafted from high performance fabric, these modern shirts promise a super-sleek fit while providing maximum comfort and complete freedom of movement.