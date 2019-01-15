Pro RTX, which offers â€œprofessional, durable yet affordable workwearâ€œ, has added a range of new, high quality garments and versatile colours for 2019. â€œFrom stylish and comfortable polos to softshellÂ jackets and durable trousers, the Pro RTX collection is ideal for building the perfect uniform,” says the brand.

The Pro Sweater (RX200) is a staple workwear item for 2019, explains Pro RTX. â€œDesigned with a V-neck and set-in sleeve and finished with knitted saddle shoulders for extra durability, its smart style makes it extremely versatile for all workwear needs.”

Ideal for security applications, the Pro Security Sweater (RX220) is made in 100% acrylic for extra durability and comfort. The polycotton tear-and-release epaulettes on the shoulder offer style, while the elbow patches and pen pocket are practical features in any professional environment. This style promises an expert look while boasting a modern fit and warmth, reports the brand.

Comfortable and classic, the new RX350 Pro Hoodie is an essential addition to any workwear offering, says Pro RTX. Cut in a modern and comfortable fit, with twin-needle stitching for extra durability, the slip-on style has a drawcord hood and front kangaroo pocket. This over-the-head hoodie is both a reliable style staple and durable enough to wear in the working day, says the brand.