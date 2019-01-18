The great outdoors

A popular trend for 2019 is classic outdoor styling. Quadra reports that backpacks such as the Everyday Outdoor 15L Backpack (QD515) and Everyday Outdoor 20L Backpack (QD520) are equipped â€œwith everything the modern adventurer needs to discover the great outdoors”. It adds, â€œPerformance fabrics have been carefully selected to provide fantastic levels of comfort, durability and weather resistance.”

For the more intrepid customer, the ultra-lightweight SLX- Lite 10 Litre Hydration Pack (QX310) offers a range of technical features including a refillable 1.5 litre hydration bladder andÂ a breathable, ergonomic, padded back panel. The SLX-LiteÂ 25 Litre Daypack (QX325) and SLX-Lite 35 Litre Backpack (QX335) both include essential features such as adjustable waist and chest straps, as well as a convenient raincover thatâ€˜s stored in a quick-access pocket. â€œOur SLX-Lite collection has been designed with the modern outdoor enthusiast in mind,” confirms the brand.

The professional edge

Quadra says innovation is its core inspiration for its micro collection of corporate/lifestyle bags. All five products are ideal for the hyper-connected end user as each includes a USB charging port and a power bank pocket.Â Professionals looking for well-ordered business bags will appreciate the Pro-Tech Charge Backpack (QD910) and Pro- Tech Charge Messenger (QD915). Both bags feature padded external access laptop compartments, front pocket organisers and convenient elasticated cable tunnels.

The Q-Tech Charge Convertible Backpack (QD990) and Q-Tech Charge Roll-Top Backpack (QD995) are equally rich in features while offeringÂ a more casual aesthetic, perfect for the modern business commuter. Completing the collection is the Project Charge Security Backpack (QD925). Designed to meet the needs of the security conscious, the backpackâ€˜s main compartment and hidden back zip pocket are inaccessible when the bag is worn, ensuring your tech and valuables are safe (and organised!).

Building on the success of the Vessel Laptop Backpack (QD905), Quadra has introduced the Vessel Slimline Laptop Backpack (QD906) for 2019. â€œDesigned to be compact with timeless fabrics and essential tech organisation, this bag is a worthy addition to our contemporary collection,” says the brand.