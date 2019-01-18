Enjoy detail-rich bags and premium accessories
For 2019, Quadra has crafted new products using its â€œwinning formula of quality, function and style”. The resulting detail-rich collection of backpacks, holdalls, messengers, weekend bags and more fulfils the demand for practical yet premium accessories, and displays the meticulous attention to detail that Quadra customers have come to expect.
The great outdoors
A popular trend for 2019 is classic outdoor styling. Quadra reports that backpacks such as the Everyday Outdoor 15L Backpack (QD515) and Everyday Outdoor 20L Backpack (QD520) are equipped â€œwith everything the modern adventurer needs to discover the great outdoors”. It adds, â€œPerformance fabrics have been carefully selected to provide fantastic levels of comfort, durability and weather resistance.”
For the more intrepid customer, the ultra-lightweight SLX- Lite 10 Litre Hydration Pack (QX310) offers a range of technical features including a refillable 1.5 litre hydration bladder andÂ a breathable, ergonomic, padded back panel. The SLX-LiteÂ 25 Litre Daypack (QX325) and SLX-Lite 35 Litre Backpack (QX335) both include essential features such as adjustable waist and chest straps, as well as a convenient raincover thatâ€˜s stored in a quick-access pocket. â€œOur SLX-Lite collection has been designed with the modern outdoor enthusiast in mind,” confirms the brand.
The professional edge
Quadra says innovation is its core inspiration for its micro collection of corporate/lifestyle bags. All five products are ideal for the hyper-connected end user as each includes a USB charging port and a power bank pocket.Â Professionals looking for well-ordered business bags will appreciate the Pro-Tech Charge Backpack (QD910) and Pro- Tech Charge Messenger (QD915). Both bags feature padded external access laptop compartments, front pocket organisers and convenient elasticated cable tunnels.
The Q-Tech Charge Convertible Backpack (QD990) and Q-Tech Charge Roll-Top Backpack (QD995) are equally rich in features while offeringÂ a more casual aesthetic, perfect for the modern business commuter. Completing the collection is the Project Charge Security Backpack (QD925). Designed to meet the needs of the security conscious, the backpackâ€˜s main compartment and hidden back zip pocket are inaccessible when the bag is worn, ensuring your tech and valuables are safe (and organised!).
Building on the success of the Vessel Laptop Backpack (QD905), Quadra has introduced the Vessel Slimline Laptop Backpack (QD906) for 2019. â€œDesigned to be compact with timeless fabrics and essential tech organisation, this bag is a worthy addition to our contemporary collection,” says the brand.
Fabric innovations
The heritage trend is emphasised in Quadraâ€˜s use of superior fabrics, resulting in accessories crafted from rich, waxed cotton canvas. â€œThe Heritage Waxed Canvas Messenger (QD653) and Heritage Waxed Canvas Backpack (QD655) offer unlimited functionality while remaining luxurious in aesthetic,â€œ explains the label. â€œAnd with more weekenders on the hunt for exceptional travel accessories, weâ€˜ve launched the Heritage Waxed Canvas Holdall (QD650) and Heritage Waxed Canvas Washbag (QD651). With a number of traditional details like brass-effect fittings and genuine leather accents, these styles see the brand exploring retailâ€™s premium lifestyle category with ease.”
Quadra has a new addition to its popular Vintage Canvas collection: the Vintage Canvas Mini Reporter (QD614). It offers three classic colourways along with a print-friendly zipped front pocket for easy decoration.
In 2019, Quadra is building on its growing NuHide fabric success with two more exclusive leather-look accessories. â€œPerfect for style-conscious professionals and ideal for business or leisure, the NuHide Garment Weekender (QD880) has been created with premium luxury in mind,” it reports. â€œWhen fully unzipped it includes a vast storage space for crease-free garments while a convenient shoe pocket keeps clothes dirt-free.” The NuHide Slimline Laptop Brief (QD892) combines all the key tech features of a computer bag with classic, refined styling and a rich, textured feel.
â€œOur expert understanding of our sophisticated end user is responsible for bringing resellers and their customers closer together,” comments Quadra. â€œWith products that not only appeal visually, but are designed to cater for the demands of everyday life, there is always something new for everyone.”