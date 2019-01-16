RActivewear provides the full kit for a team or solo performance, come rain or shine,“ reports the brand. “Intelligent, ergonomic mid-layers champion warmth and mobility, ideal for warm-up and cool- down sessions, and outerwear choices ensure you can always get out and exercise no matter the weather. Coordinating designs help unite teams, and running shorts and tops ensure athletes can give their best on the track.”

Phase two of RActivewear was born from the brand’s desire to bring even more style to its sports styles. Inspired by the recent athleisure movement, phase two combines lifestyle and performance, taking the wearer from their workout to the weekend. “With flattering fits, breathable fabrics and fashion-forward designs, the range performs when you’re under pressure, whilst maintaining post- workout style,“ explains RActivewear.

The brand continues: “With its unique offering, phase two has been a real success with key pieces including the yoga-inspired Asana Bra Top and 3⁄4 Pincha Leggings, the Antwerp Marl T-Shirt and the Mexico Windshell Jacket.“ Combining comfort and style, the Antwerp Marl T-Shirt is cut from polyester stretch fabric for durability and ease of movement. The quick-drying fabric ensures wearers remain fresh before, during and after a workout, and the marl design combined with reflective prints to the back provide added safety and style, keeping this women‘s T-shirt on trend.