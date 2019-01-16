Phase two from RActivewear encompasses athleisure-inspired sportswear for adults and children
RActivewear provides the full kit for a team or solo performance, come rain or shine,“ reports the brand. “Intelligent, ergonomic mid-layers champion warmth and mobility, ideal for warm-up and cool- down sessions, and outerwear choices ensure you can always get out and exercise no matter the weather. Coordinating designs help unite teams, and running shorts and tops ensure athletes can give their best on the track.”
Phase two of RActivewear was born from the brand’s desire to bring even more style to its sports styles. Inspired by the recent athleisure movement, phase two combines lifestyle and performance, taking the wearer from their workout to the weekend. “With flattering fits, breathable fabrics and fashion-forward designs, the range performs when you’re under pressure, whilst maintaining post- workout style,“ explains RActivewear.
The brand continues: “With its unique offering, phase two has been a real success with key pieces including the yoga-inspired Asana Bra Top and 3⁄4 Pincha Leggings, the Antwerp Marl T-Shirt and the Mexico Windshell Jacket.“ Combining comfort and style, the Antwerp Marl T-Shirt is cut from polyester stretch fabric for durability and ease of movement. The quick-drying fabric ensures wearers remain fresh before, during and after a workout, and the marl design combined with reflective prints to the back provide added safety and style, keeping this women‘s T-shirt on trend.
The Asana Bra Top can be coordinated with the 3⁄4 Pincha Leggings, both of which are perfect for yoga, says Regatta, adding: “They’re crafted from polyester and elastane blend to ensure that ease of movement is matched with long- lasting durability.” The fabric is finished with a soft cotton touch for extra comfort and the bright modern prints add a fresh and fashionable feel to the garments.
New to the individual pursuits range are the Berlin Running Shorts. Constructed using lightweight, durable, water-repellent fabric, they are perfect for high performance indoor and outdoor activity. They are built with a stretch inner leg and gusset reinforcement to ensure a reliable and secure fit while on the move. “When the sun isn’t out to play, opt for the Mexico Windshell Jacket,“ says the brand. “It’s made with a breathable fabric and a ventilated back system to keep you fresh. The durable, water-repellent finish keeps rain at bay and the lightweight fabric won’t weigh you down. The neon spring colourway is perfect when your workout runs into the night.”
Keen to provide sportswear for all, the RActivewear range now caters for kids, with shorts and matching tops and coordinating tracksuits that are perfect for ambitious young teams and budding athletes. “With loose fits, durable comfort and fashion-forward designs, RActivewear will have you looking good and feeling great in and out of the gym,“ Regatta concludes. “From competitions and training to team travel, you can stand proud together with sportswear designed to help you get out there and be the best.”