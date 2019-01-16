“The new Contrast range delivers industrial apparel with a bespoke feel for your team of workers,” explains Regatta Professional. “Special fabrics feature stripped-back styles and simple design details for a coordinating collection. With bodywarmers, insulated jackets, polo tops and more, Contrast provides a uniform for all.”

For those working outdoors or in a chilly warehouse, the brand suggests its Crew Sweat. The workwear jumper is crafted from hardwearing polyester with a brushed backfinish for added comfort and features coloured stripes to the arms, cuffs, neck and hem. This stripped-back style flows throughout each piece in the Contrast collection, adds the brand, providing a coordinated uniform for working teams.

Providing an extra layer of protection, the Contrast Insulated Jacket will keep teams of workers warm and stylish.Â â€œThe jacket is crafted with Isotex 1,000 Thermo- guard fabric, providing breathable, waterproof and insulated protection, perfect for the cooler months. Youâ€™ll haveÂ no trouble matching this jacket with Contrast tops and trousers. Furthermore, the concealed embroidery access in the inner lining of the jacket enables you to add your own logo, strengthening your identity and business brand.”

For workers wanting comfort and agility, the Contrast Insulated Bodywarmer is highlighted as the ideal piece. The hardwearing polyamide bodywarmer features warming Thermo-guard insulation and a water-repellent finish. The coloured stripe detail to the shoulder coordinates perfectly with the Contrast Crew Jumper, and is available in six colourways.