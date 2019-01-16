New Contrast range of coordinated industrial workwear
“The new Contrast range delivers industrial apparel with a bespoke feel for your team of workers,” explains Regatta Professional. “Special fabrics feature stripped-back styles and simple design details for a coordinating collection. With bodywarmers, insulated jackets, polo tops and more, Contrast provides a uniform for all.”
For those working outdoors or in a chilly warehouse, the brand suggests its Crew Sweat. The workwear jumper is crafted from hardwearing polyester with a brushed backfinish for added comfort and features coloured stripes to the arms, cuffs, neck and hem. This stripped-back style flows throughout each piece in the Contrast collection, adds the brand, providing a coordinated uniform for working teams.
Providing an extra layer of protection, the Contrast Insulated Jacket will keep teams of workers warm and stylish.Â â€œThe jacket is crafted with Isotex 1,000 Thermo- guard fabric, providing breathable, waterproof and insulated protection, perfect for the cooler months. Youâ€™ll haveÂ no trouble matching this jacket with Contrast tops and trousers. Furthermore, the concealed embroidery access in the inner lining of the jacket enables you to add your own logo, strengthening your identity and business brand.”
For workers wanting comfort and agility, the Contrast Insulated Bodywarmer is highlighted as the ideal piece. The hardwearing polyamide bodywarmer features warming Thermo-guard insulation and a water-repellent finish. The coloured stripe detail to the shoulder coordinates perfectly with the Contrast Crew Jumper, and is available in six colourways.
The Contrast Quick Wicking Polo Shirt isÂ perfect for hot days, or to provide an extra layer during chilly weather. The 100% quick-dry polyester fabric comes with moisture-wicking performance to keep wearers comfortable, and the side vents ensure they stay as fresh as possible. The polo shirt has ribbed collar and cuffs for added durability, Available in six colourways, the new style provides the option to colour coordinate individual teams within a large workforce.
â€œFor work outdoors and in cold warehouses, the Contrast 3in1 Jacket provides the ultimate protection,â€œ says Regatta. â€œItâ€™s crafted from the highest quality Isotex 10,000 100% polyester fabric, which is waterproof, breathable and windproof. A stretch softshell inner provides enhanced movement and high flexibility. Wear the two jackets together for full protection or take othe outerlayer for a lighter feel.”
Moving to legwear, the Contrast Cargo trousers offerÂ an all-round protective item for manual work. Theyâ€™reÂ made with hardwearing polycotton fabric for durability and comfort, and the part-elasticated waist helps with agility.
â€œTo further support the hardwearing material, the trousers feature a reinforced crotch seam and reinforced seams with triple stitching,â€œ says Regatta. â€œWith multiple pockets, a ruler pocket and hammer loop, youâ€™ll have no trouble finding places to put your tools.â€œ Because workers come in all different shapes and sizes, the Cargos are available in 28-46â€œ across short, regular and long leg lengths.
Every piece in the Contrast range is free from external branding. Better still, the clothing can be personalised with your own logo via embroidery, vinyl, screen and transfer, with the exception of the Contrast 300 Full Zip Fleece, where embroidery is recommended. â€œWhether you need clothing for your warehouse workers, builders or manual workers, Contrastâ€™s full workwear kit will help you unify your team,” states the brand.