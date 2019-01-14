In the Sport collection, as well as adding new designs to the range, Roly has also incorporated new treatments, such as Control Dry, which improves the garmentsâ€™ drying, absorption and moisture-wicking properties.

The Casual collection has been extended with the addition ofÂ a bold new sweatshirt design, the Mana, and its most technical softshell yet, the Siberia, which has a removable hood and contrast colourways and is ideal for the coldest months of the year, reports Roly.

â€œOur solid catalogue is designed to respond to the demands of the sector, and is backed up by innovation, commitment and more than 30 years of experience and customer service,â€œ says the brand. â€œRoly is an industry- leading company with a permanent stock of 70 million garments, which allows our team to provide quick and effective solutions with the best service.”

www.roly.eu