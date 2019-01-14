A 2019 catalogue packed with novel styles
With more than 60 new products across its different collections, Roly says its 2019 catalogue has become a reference point within the sector for promotionalwear, casualwear, sportswear, uniforms and workwear.
The brand has introduced new options across all of itsÂ collections â€“ Casual, Kids, Sport, Workwear and Accessories â€“ enriching each collection not only with new designs and styles, but also with new materials and production techniques. This has allowed Roly to give customers the fashionable, comfortable products they need, explains the company.
In the Sport collection, as well as adding new designs to the range, Roly has also incorporated new treatments, such as Control Dry, which improves the garmentsâ€™ drying, absorption and moisture-wicking properties.
The Casual collection has been extended with the addition ofÂ a bold new sweatshirt design, the Mana, and its most technical softshell yet, the Siberia, which has a removable hood and contrast colourways and is ideal for the coldest months of the year, reports Roly.
â€œOur solid catalogue is designed to respond to the demands of the sector, and is backed up by innovation, commitment and more than 30 years of experience and customer service,â€œ says the brand. â€œRoly is an industry- leading company with a permanent stock of 70 million garments, which allows our team to provide quick and effective solutions with the best service.”