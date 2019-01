In the Sport collection, as well as adding new designs to the range, Roly has also incorporated new treatments, such as Control Dry, which improves the garments’ drying, absorption and moisture-wicking properties.

The Casual collection has been extended with the addition of a bold new sweatshirt design, the Mana, and its most technical softshell yet, the Siberia, which has a removable hood and contrast colourways and is ideal for the coldest months of the year, reports Roly.

“Our solid catalogue is designed to respond to the demands of the sector, and is backed up by innovation, commitment and more than 30 years of experience and customer service,“ says the brand. “Roly is an industry- leading company with a permanent stock of 70 million garments, which allows our team to provide quick and effective solutions with the best service.”

www.roly.eu