Small details make a big impact
Russell is again making a big impact on the corporate clothing market with its 2019 collection,” reports the brand.
According to Russell, shirts don‘t get better-looking than its six new styles. The Long Sleeve Tailored Washed Oxford Shirt (920M) is “the perfect casual shirt“ with the cut and finish for a professional business environment. “This shirt is made from 100% finest organic cotton, has a modern tapered fit and attractive features including the harmonious colour contrasts on the inside of the collar and cuffs, as well as contrast buttons,” says the brand.
The smart Long Sleeve Tailored Button-Down Oxford Shirt (928M) has a button-down collar, rounded hem and two- button adjustable cuffs. Part of the Oxford Collection which includes styles 922, 923, 932 and 933, this option promises you classic Oxford styling in a tailored fit that’s on-trend.
“It’s all in the details and those who like to add a pop of the unexpected to their look will love the Long Sleeve Tailored Contrast Herringbone Shirt (964M) and Long Sleeve Tailored Contrast Ultimate Stretch Shirt (966M),” says Russell. The 964M complements the two existing Herringbone styles (962M and 963M) while the 966M joins the Ultimate Stretch family (960M and 961M) with a new tapered fit. The contrasting cuffs on both new styles are a classic design detail which the brand says gives them a “luxurious, high-end feel”.
When work demands cool thinking then Russell suggests the Tailored Coolmax Shirt in long (972M) and short sleeve (973M) versions. “This micro-twill shirt with Kent collar and chambray appearance epitomises the new corporate athleisure trend,” explains Russell. “The specially developed Coolmax fibre ensures high breathability and moisture regulation.”
First ever Authentic T-shirt
Russell’s Authentic family is growing in 2019 with six new styles, including its first ever T-shirt. The Authentic Tee Pure Organic (108M/F) is a single jersey tee made from 100% organic cotton. “Label-free, soft to the touch, GOTS-certified, OCS 100 Standard and with a great fit, it has a fantastic surface for printing, you couldn’t want anything more from a T-shirt,” reports the brand. “Modern, cool, light and organic, it’s available in nine colours and in men’s sizing XS-3XL and ladies XS-2XL – this is a refined T-shirt for every look.”
Russell reports that “the best sweatshirt on the market” is now also available in fashionable melange colours: the Authentic Melange Sweat (260M), the Authentic Melange Hooded Sweat (261) and the Authentic Melange Zipped Hood Sweat (263). Consisting of Russell’s three-layer construction and with a V-insert at the neckline, the result is a modern sweatshirt that is said to meet all the fashion requirements for business and leisure.
Also new for 2019 are the Authentic Baseball Sweat (264M) and Authentic Hooded Baseball Sweat (269M). These iconic pieces are label-free and have contrasting raglan sleeves, collar, cuffs and V-insert on the collar for a trendy retro look.
The HD Collection gets two new styles: the brand new HD Raglan Polo (565M) and the Henley HD Tee (168M). Both garments have removable neck labels, fashion fit and details such as contrasting neck tape, contrast buttons and side vents with denim appearance.
The HD Raglan Polo is a stylish single-jersey construction with three-button placket and modern contrasts. “Proven HD quality and perfectly fitting raglan sleeves make this polo wonderfully comfortable whether it‘s worn on its own or under knitwear, sweats or jackets,“ says Russell. “For a more casual day then the versatile HD Henley is the perfect blend of sportiness and chic.”
Last, but by no means least, in Russell’s line up of new products for 2019 is the Tailored Stretch Polo (567M). “If you love the 566M/F Slim Fit Polo, this is from the same stable but with a new tailored fit. Small details make this a standout style with dyed-to-match buttons, shoulder piping and a Lycra-mix for a fantastic fit and it‘s label-free – what’s not to love!”
Russell has also introduced a number of new colours and sizes in its bestselling pieces for 2019.