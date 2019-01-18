Russell is again making a big impact on the corporate clothing market with its 2019 collection,” reports the brand.

According to Russell, shirts don‘t get better-looking than its six new styles. The Long Sleeve Tailored Washed Oxford Shirt (920M) is “the perfect casual shirt“ with the cut and finish for a professional business environment. “This shirt is made from 100% finest organic cotton, has a modern tapered fit and attractive features including the harmonious colour contrasts on the inside of the collar and cuffs, as well as contrast buttons,” says the brand.

The smart Long Sleeve Tailored Button-Down Oxford Shirt (928M) has a button-down collar, rounded hem and two- button adjustable cuffs. Part of the Oxford Collection which includes styles 922, 923, 932 and 933, this option promises you classic Oxford styling in a tailored fit that’s on-trend.

“It’s all in the details and those who like to add a pop of the unexpected to their look will love the Long Sleeve Tailored Contrast Herringbone Shirt (964M) and Long Sleeve Tailored Contrast Ultimate Stretch Shirt (966M),” says Russell. The 964M complements the two existing Herringbone styles (962M and 963M) while the 966M joins the Ultimate Stretch family (960M and 961M) with a new tapered fit. The contrasting cuffs on both new styles are a classic design detail which the brand says gives them a “luxurious, high-end feel”.

When work demands cool thinking then Russell suggests the Tailored Coolmax Shirt in long (972M) and short sleeve (973M) versions. “This micro-twill shirt with Kent collar and chambray appearance epitomises the new corporate athleisure trend,” explains Russell. “The specially developed Coolmax fibre ensures high breathability and moisture regulation.”