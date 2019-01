For 2019, So Denim reports that it continues to push the boundaries of denim, expanding its collection of “versatile, timeless and affordable staples“. The brand’s new dynamic styles are “infused with the detailing customers love”, and are designed to carry them from work right through to the weekend. Nail the head-to-toe denim look with So Denim’s stylish new denim jackets for men and women.

“A wardrobe essential for any denim fan, the Noah Denim Jacket (SD060) and Olivia Denim Jacket (SD065) each feature classic denim jacket styling with unbranded shank buttons, and are both available in dark and light blue washes,“ explains So Denim.

With a nod to the high street, other new denim additions include the slim-fit Luke Fashion Jean (SD050) for men, and skinny fit Sophia Fashion Jean (SD055) for women. “Featuring just the right amount of fading, distressing and creasing, these styles look great as everyday fashionwear or can be worn as part of a modern casual uniform,“ adds the brand. “These new jeans feature cotton/elastane blended fabric, giving excellent freedom of movement and comfort.”