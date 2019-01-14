New retail-inspired styles that respect the planet
Stanley/Stella’s new 2019 collection has landed this month with over 100 separate styles and colours. “The collection is designed with a super soft finish, which makes printing and transformation totally effortless. The focus is always on keeping things simple whilst looking for solutions that respect people and our planet. This is brought to life as authentic and responsible clothes that people are proud to both sell and wear. “We’re talking about pieces that initiate change in the textile industry; made in a more humane, ethical and ecological way.”
Respect need not mean forgoing fashion, however, with Stanley/Stella looking to the retail world for trend inspiration – “truly striving to create moments when style and sustainability meet“. This season is about reinvention, revisiting and renewing the new collection to make it thoroughly modern and relevant to a new generation, the brand explains. Here is what to expect…
Something for everyone
Stanley/Stella prides itself on crafting ready-to-print basics for everybody – men, women and children. Unisex design is also a big focus for the brand this year, delivering a promise of comfort and style for everyone. Much of the collection is unisex – feel-good pieces full of inclusiveness. The superstars are sweats, hoodies, zip-thrus and tees, and you can also expect vests, joggers, shirts, dresses and outwear.
Three heroes
This season, Stanley/Stella is unveiling cuts and colours that are crafted to be contemporary, while exploring new fabrics that enrich the label‘s efforts to be entirely sustainable. The in-house design team works to turnaround the latest high-street and catwalk trends, and has created three heroes known as the Creator, Changer and Cruiser. “Each style takes inspiration from the retail world with all the detailing you’d expect from a premium brand, and in a wealth of colours,“ explains Stanley/Stella.
Attention to detail
“Premium is reflected in hood linings, special trims, exceptional metal-ware, the attention given to proportions, rich colour selection, exactly the right fabric weight for each product, and a refusal to compromise on standards in production,“ the brand adds.
A rainbow of colour
There are 100 colours and heathers to express your creativity, continues Stanley/Stella. “A great pop of brightness with cotton pink, sky blue, sunset orange and scale green is offset with desert neutrals and the reintroduction of the favourite denim washes. No tone is selected in isolation but works towards part of a bigger story, where the wearer can combine and express their personality by mixing and matching.”
Simplicity and softness
The new collection features clean lines “that make pieces easy to wear and eortless to combine. Inspiration lies in the moment of joy a wearer gets when a garment first touches the skin, which is a considered process. First up, all materials are organic – beautiful and cosy. On top of this, every collection is finished with softness at the core, which means selecting just the right weight of fabric and using the right brushing technique to offer the ultimate indulgence,” the brand explains.
Sustainable and stylish
Sustainability is deeply rooted in Stanley/Stella’s DNA, and the company believes that textiles should be produced with respect for people and the planet. Designed in Belgium, most of Stanley/Stella’s collection is proudly made in Bangladesh and meets both the Fair Wear Foundation’s and the International Labour Organisation‘s conditions of labour.
Stanley/Stella is demanding: right through from the cotton it sources, its whole supply chain complies with strict, forward-thinking ecological and ethical standards. Collections are designed using 100% organic cotton to achieve the super soft and full hand-feel needed for printability, and this season Stanley/Stella introduces recycled polyester – “to give more diversity and another unique opportunity to those who care about the impact of their actions”.