A rainbow of colour

There are 100 colours and heathers to express your creativity, continues Stanley/Stella. “A great pop of brightness with cotton pink, sky blue, sunset orange and scale green is offset with desert neutrals and the reintroduction of the favourite denim washes. No tone is selected in isolation but works towards part of a bigger story, where the wearer can combine and express their personality by mixing and matching.”

Simplicity and softness

The new collection features clean lines “that make pieces easy to wear and eortless to combine. Inspiration lies in the moment of joy a wearer gets when a garment first touches the skin, which is a considered process. First up, all materials are organic – beautiful and cosy. On top of this, every collection is finished with softness at the core, which means selecting just the right weight of fabric and using the right brushing technique to offer the ultimate indulgence,” the brand explains.

Sustainable and stylish

Sustainability is deeply rooted in Stanley/Stella’s DNA, and the company believes that textiles should be produced with respect for people and the planet. Designed in Belgium, most of Stanley/Stella’s collection is proudly made in Bangladesh and meets both the Fair Wear Foundation’s and the International Labour Organisation‘s conditions of labour.

Stanley/Stella is demanding: right through from the cotton it sources, its whole supply chain complies with strict, forward-thinking ecological and ethical standards. Collections are designed using 100% organic cotton to achieve the super soft and full hand-feel needed for printability, and this season Stanley/Stella introduces recycled polyester – “to give more diversity and another unique opportunity to those who care about the impact of their actions”.

