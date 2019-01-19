The new year should start sporty, believes Stedman, which is why its Stedman Active Sports product line has grown by seven new styles for 2019. â€œThe innovative sports shirts, the Active Team Raglan for men and women, are the new attraction for both athletes and textile printers,â€œ explains the brand.Â â€œThese shirts are incredibly breathable thanks to the airy mesh fabric and still have a smooth surface that is ideal for various prints.” The raglan sleeves with contrasting flatlock seams not only look sporty, butÂ also promise â€œperfect freedom of movement” for any workout programme.

Stedman says its new sports shirts, the Active Seamless Raglan Flow, and its Active Seamless Jackets, both for men and women, offer four more â€œbold eye-catchersâ€œ in the Active Sports line. They are available in new colours â€“ dark grey transition, light grey transition and blue transition â€“ and their sporty colour gradients are guaranteed to be the star in every gym, says Stedman. â€œThe breathable, fast-drying material is pleasant on the skin even during intensive training and always fits optimally thanks to the high elasticity and the body-hugging cut without side seams,” it adds.