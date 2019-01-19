Seven sporty new styles set the pace in 2019
The new year should start sporty, believes Stedman, which is why its Stedman Active Sports product line has grown by seven new styles for 2019. â€œThe innovative sports shirts, the Active Team Raglan for men and women, are the new attraction for both athletes and textile printers,â€œ explains the brand.Â â€œThese shirts are incredibly breathable thanks to the airy mesh fabric and still have a smooth surface that is ideal for various prints.” The raglan sleeves with contrasting flatlock seams not only look sporty, butÂ also promise â€œperfect freedom of movement” for any workout programme.
Stedman says its new sports shirts, the Active Seamless Raglan Flow, and its Active Seamless Jackets, both for men and women, offer four more â€œbold eye-catchersâ€œ in the Active Sports line. They are available in new colours â€“ dark grey transition, light grey transition and blue transition â€“ and their sporty colour gradients are guaranteed to be the star in every gym, says Stedman. â€œThe breathable, fast-drying material is pleasant on the skin even during intensive training and always fits optimally thanks to the high elasticity and the body-hugging cut without side seams,” it adds.
For women, Stedman has introduced the new Active Seamless Pants. These perfectly match the Seamless T-shirt and jacket to create a great coordinating outfit, or they can be worn alone for an equally striking look. â€œThe high-quality functional material with elastane ensures maximum freedom of movement and the figure-hugging cut with modern contrast-coloured seams makes even the last slacker a sporting ace,”Â says Stedman.
There is also an addition to the Stedman Active Outdoor line: brand new Active Striped Fleece Jackets for men and women join the brandâ€˜s popular Knit Fleece series. These modern jackets have cosy microfleece on the inside and a knitted surface with a chic, two-coloured striped pattern on the outside. Elegant black alternates with discreet grey steel or, for a more eye-catching combination, with the brandâ€˜s new colour, brilliant blue.