Finally, itâ€™s 2019 and the Stedman collection is filled with exciting news again!” says the company. â€œFifteen brand new styles and nine fresh, ultra- modern colours extend our extensive range ofÂ promotional, sports and leisurewear.”

Stedman reports that it not only has a love for modernÂ clothing, but also for nature and the environment. â€œThatâ€˜s why we are particularly pleased to add two new stylesÂ to our Green Urban product line that are made of 100% environmentally friendly organic cotton,” it explains.

â€œAfter the successful introduction of the Classic-T Organic for men last year, the Classic-T Organic for women and the Classic-T Organic for children complete the organic family.” Also made of 100% OCS-certified organic cotton and available in eight modern colours, these new styles offer all the advantages of a classic promotional T-shirt along with the feel-good factor of making a small contribution to environmental protection, explains Stedman.