Stedman welcomes nine fresh new colours and 15 new styles
Finally, itâ€™s 2019 and the Stedman collection is filled with exciting news again!” says the company. â€œFifteen brand new styles and nine fresh, ultra- modern colours extend our extensive range ofÂ promotional, sports and leisurewear.”
Stedman reports that it not only has a love for modernÂ clothing, but also for nature and the environment. â€œThatâ€˜s why we are particularly pleased to add two new stylesÂ to our Green Urban product line that are made of 100% environmentally friendly organic cotton,” it explains.
â€œAfter the successful introduction of the Classic-T Organic for men last year, the Classic-T Organic for women and the Classic-T Organic for children complete the organic family.” Also made of 100% OCS-certified organic cotton and available in eight modern colours, these new styles offer all the advantages of a classic promotional T-shirt along with the feel-good factor of making a small contribution to environmental protection, explains Stedman.
The brand reports that its Stars collection is also growing: â€œClear the stage for our state-of-the-art Knit Sweaters for men and women in beautiful melange colours. The soft material made from a knitted viscose blend is light and loose, combining optimum wearing comfort with timeless, casual chic.”
Further newcomers to the Stars collection are the Relax Crew Neck T-shirts for men and women. Thanks to their soft, combed ringspun cotton with elastane and flattering regular cut, Stedman says these styles offer â€œmaximum wearing comfort and a perfect fit”.
â€œThe Classic-T for men and women â€“ the undisputed bestseller from our Basics product line â€“ is now also available in the new, beautiful dark chocolate colour,” says Stedman. And big guys as well as petite ladies can look forward to the size extensions: the Classic-T for men is now available in size 4XL and the Classic-T for women now comes in size XS. Plus, thereâ€˜s more for the little ones, too: the Classic-T for children is now available in the additional sizes of 3XS (1-2 years) and 2XS (3-4 years).Â