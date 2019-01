Finally, it’s 2019 and the Stedman collection is filled with exciting news again!” says the company. “Fifteen brand new styles and nine fresh, ultra- modern colours extend our extensive range of promotional, sports and leisurewear.”

Stedman reports that it not only has a love for modern clothing, but also for nature and the environment. “That‘s why we are particularly pleased to add two new styles to our Green Urban product line that are made of 100% environmentally friendly organic cotton,” it explains.

“After the successful introduction of the Classic-T Organic for men last year, the Classic-T Organic for women and the Classic-T Organic for children complete the organic family.” Also made of 100% OCS-certified organic cotton and available in eight modern colours, these new styles offer all the advantages of a classic promotional T-shirt along with the feel-good factor of making a small contribution to environmental protection, explains Stedman.