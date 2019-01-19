Spring into summer with accessories that are made to last
The new 2019 collection of bags and accessories from Westford Mill comprises of 15 expertly designed products. The brand new line includes stylish totes, beach bags, gymsacs, accessory pouches and more â€“ thereâ€™s something to appeal to every sustainability-minded end user.
Print-friendly cotton
New this year are the Jute Base Canvas Tote (W451) and Jute Base Canvas Shopper (W450), which are made from 100% print-friendly cotton canvas and feature naturally hardwearing jute bases. These heavyweight, durable bags are ideal for everyday use; those with more shopping can upgrade to the Jute Base Canvas Tote XL (W452).
Westford Millâ€˜s EarthAware Organic line has been extended to include four cleverly designed eco-friendly pieces made from 100% organic cotton canvas. The EarthAware Organic Bag for Life (W801C) features contemporary contrast handles and is available in a choice of four colourways. The Organic Marina Mini Tote (W845) works perfectly as a premium gifting tote as well as an attractive solution for lunches on the go. Last, but definitely not least, are the EarthAware Organic Accessory Pouch (W830) and the EarthAware Organic Accessory Bag (W840), both of which are designed to hold small essentials.
Perfect pouches and on-trend totes
Sometimes the perfect pouch is all that is needed to communicate a brand message, says Westford Mill. â€œOur new Canvas Wristlet Pouch (W520) is the perfect example,â€œ it explains. â€œA removable wrist strap and colour contrast zip will be sure to make a lasting impression.”Â Another key trend that continues to dominate the high street year after year is horizontal stripes, confides the brand. â€œFans of the trend will love our new seaside-inspired Nautical Beach Bag (W680) and the Nautical Tote Bag (W685). Each style comes in a choice of natural/ pink and natural/ navy colourways and also features authentic heavy- weight rope carry handles.” This fashionable collection also includes the Nautical Accessory Bag (W684), which is ideal for organising smaller items and is the perfect complementary piece for any larger bag in the Nautical range.
Ethically made
Building on its bestselling Bags For Life range, WestfordÂ Mill has created the new Bag For Life â€“ Contrast Handles Tote Bag (W101C). It offers a colourful update with bold carry handles in lime, fuchsia and many more vibrant colourways, while still retaining its signature natural body for the perfect decorative canvas. â€œAnd letâ€™s not forget growth of the already successful Premium Cotton range,” adds Westford Mill. â€œNew for 2019 is the Premium Organic Cotton Collection, which includes the Organic Premium StuBag (W266), the Organic Premium Cotton Gymsac (W260) and the Organic Premium Cotton Tote (W261), all of which will continue to support practical environmental choices for everyday living.”
The brand concludes: â€œAs more retailers shift theirÂ focus onto sustainability, we actively contribute to theÂ eco movement with our vast range of ethically-made accessories and everyday gift items. Every product in our 2019 collection has been thoughtfully designed, from its superior print surface that is ready to decorate to the use of ethical craftsmanship and premium fabrics.”Â