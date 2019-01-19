Print-friendly cotton

New this year are the Jute Base Canvas Tote (W451) and Jute Base Canvas Shopper (W450), which are made from 100% print-friendly cotton canvas and feature naturally hardwearing jute bases. These heavyweight, durable bags are ideal for everyday use; those with more shopping can upgrade to the Jute Base Canvas Tote XL (W452).

Westford Millâ€˜s EarthAware Organic line has been extended to include four cleverly designed eco-friendly pieces made from 100% organic cotton canvas. The EarthAware Organic Bag for Life (W801C) features contemporary contrast handles and is available in a choice of four colourways. The Organic Marina Mini Tote (W845) works perfectly as a premium gifting tote as well as an attractive solution for lunches on the go. Last, but definitely not least, are the EarthAware Organic Accessory Pouch (W830) and the EarthAware Organic Accessory Bag (W840), both of which are designed to hold small essentials.

Perfect pouches and on-trend totes

Sometimes the perfect pouch is all that is needed to communicate a brand message, says Westford Mill. â€œOur new Canvas Wristlet Pouch (W520) is the perfect example,â€œ it explains. â€œA removable wrist strap and colour contrast zip will be sure to make a lasting impression.”Â Another key trend that continues to dominate the high street year after year is horizontal stripes, confides the brand. â€œFans of the trend will love our new seaside-inspired Nautical Beach Bag (W680) and the Nautical Tote Bag (W685). Each style comes in a choice of natural/ pink and natural/ navy colourways and also features authentic heavy- weight rope carry handles.” This fashionable collection also includes the Nautical Accessory Bag (W684), which is ideal for organising smaller items and is the perfect complementary piece for any larger bag in the Nautical range.