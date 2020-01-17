In 2020, multi-brand distributor Absolute Apparel welcomes an influx of 78 great new styles and 44 eco-friendly products from Europe’s leading imprint brands.

Casual Classics The Casual Classics range is going from strength to strength, says Absolute, with “industry favourite”, the Classic Ringspun Tee (CR1500), introducing six new on-trend colours for 2020 “to offer even greater choice in this ever-popular style”.

Eco Spirit The new year also sees the introduction of four exciting products under the new Eco Spirit line – “an exceptional range of recycled polyester and organic cotton garments, crafted to the highest standards with premium fabrics”, comments Absolute. “The Eco Spirit offering creates a perfect marriage of ethical quality with attractive pricing to make sustainability accessible for all.”

The new range includes the Eco Spirit Organic 150 T (CE1500), which is made from OCS-certified organic, ringspun combed cotton fabric, “in the finest yarn count to ensure an exceedingly smooth surface for the best printing results”, according to the distributor. Complementing the tee, the Eco Spirit Organic 190 Pique Polo (CE1001) offers modern styling in a fine combed, ringspun piqué knit. “This polo would be at home both in retail offerings or in a socially-conscious office uniform,” Absolute adds.

Destined to also be industry favourites, according to Absolute, the Eco Spirit Organic 280 Hoodie (CE2002) and Organic 280 Sweatshirt (CE2004) are made from combed organic cotton and recycled polyester to create a 100% cotton outer in an ultra-tight knit, promising decorators the ultimate printing surface. “All four styles come with the unique Eco Spirit handle for a superior soft hand-feeling, and to allow for incredibly vibrant and detailed decoration – the perfect blank canvas for socially responsible branding,” promises the distributor.