In 2020, multi-brand distributor Absolute Apparel welcomes an influx of 78 great new styles and 44 eco-friendly products from Europe’s leading imprint brands.
Casual Classics The Casual Classics range is going from strength to strength, says Absolute, with “industry favourite”, the Classic Ringspun Tee (CR1500), introducing six new on-trend colours for 2020 “to offer even greater choice in this ever-popular style”.
Eco Spirit The new year also sees the introduction of four exciting products under the new Eco Spirit line – “an exceptional range of recycled polyester and organic cotton garments, crafted to the highest standards with premium fabrics”, comments Absolute. “The Eco Spirit offering creates a perfect marriage of ethical quality with attractive pricing to make sustainability accessible for all.”
The new range includes the Eco Spirit Organic 150 T (CE1500), which is made from OCS-certified organic, ringspun combed cotton fabric, “in the finest yarn count to ensure an exceedingly smooth surface for the best printing results”, according to the distributor. Complementing the tee, the Eco Spirit Organic 190 Pique Polo (CE1001) offers modern styling in a fine combed, ringspun piqué knit. “This polo would be at home both in retail offerings or in a socially-conscious office uniform,” Absolute adds.
Destined to also be industry favourites, according to Absolute, the Eco Spirit Organic 280 Hoodie (CE2002) and Organic 280 Sweatshirt (CE2004) are made from combed organic cotton and recycled polyester to create a 100% cotton outer in an ultra-tight knit, promising decorators the ultimate printing surface. “All four styles come with the unique Eco Spirit handle for a superior soft hand-feeling, and to allow for incredibly vibrant and detailed decoration – the perfect blank canvas for socially responsible branding,” promises the distributor.
Atlantis Headwear Atlantis has also developed an exciting range of new environmentally friendly products for 2020. Absolute says the brand is a true innovator in the headwear field, and points out that Atlantis is firmly committed to its ethos of working towards a sustainable future.
New additions include the super-soft Eko Beanie with Oeko-Tex certification, and the Recy Three, a recycled cotton canvas trucker cap with a polyester mesh made from recycled plastic bottles. The brand has introduced even more advanced fabrics to its collection, such as the luxurious Recy Feel, a soft microfibre polyester twill made from 11 recycled bottles per cap, explains the distributor.
Korntex Safetywear Korntex Safetywear has proven to be a welcome addition to the workwear market and is expanding with 10 new styles, reports Absolute. Already a market-leader in Germany, Korntex has listened to its UK customers’ feedback and launched a new range of premium high-visibility safety vests (KXVEST), and multifunctional executive vests (KXEXEC). Available in 16 colours, both styles come in a newly improved fit in sizes S-7XL to allow for a full range of motion and wearer comfort. The vests feature tailored armholes and a longer body to ensure maximum visibility, and they each have a large decoration area at the back to accommodate any logo with easy printing.
“This year also sees the addition of high-visibility softshell jackets, workwear and corporate belts, consumer accessories, such as high visibility backpack covers and shopper bags, and more,” adds Absolute.
Stedman The new Stedman Collection from Absolute now offers leading styles in even more colours and an even wider size range. A brand favourite, the Stedman Classic T, is now available in infants’ sizes up to 5XL, with adults’ sizes now starting from 2XS. Stedman is also expanding its organic and sustainable range to introduce 12 new leisure and sportswear garments in polyester blends made from recycled plastic bottles. The new eco-friendly styles include reflective sports T-shirts, fashionable jackets and on-trend athleisure tops.