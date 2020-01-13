American Apparel invites you to “start the year in style”, with new additions to two of its most popular lines – Flex Fleece and Fine Jersey.

Unisex Flex Fleece Drop Shoulder Sweatshirt

For layering up in the cooler weather, the Flex Fleece collection provides “the perfect balance of cotton softness and the durability of polyester”, says the brand.

The new Unisex Flex Fleece Drop Shoulder Sweatshirt (F496W) is a welcome addition to the line for fans of the 50% combed cotton/50% polyester fabric, offering the wearer a flexible layer that moves with them.

The on-trend, drop-shoulder sweatshirt is available in sizes XS-2XL in four core colours. Think of American Apparel and you also think of its iconic Fine Jersey T-shirts, points out the brand.

Unisex Fine Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt

New to the Fine Jersey collection, the Unisex Fine Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt (2007W) offers the same “exceptionally smooth and tight-knit surface as its short-sleeved companion style, making it perfect for printing”, promises the brand.

“Crafted from incredibly soft, combed, ringspun yarn, this 100% cotton tee feels luxurious against the skin. The good news is that these yarns are stronger than your average cotton, so it will also stand the test of time.”

Available in sizes S-2XL, the new long-sleeve tee comes in a choice of nine colours.

www.americanapparelwholesale.com/eu