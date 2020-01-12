Escape The new Escape Carry-On Backpack (BG480), Carry-On Wheelie (BG481) and Check-In Wheelie (483), in black and grey marl, are all about clean lines, understated quality and refined finishing. Inside, you’ll discover clever design features that take the chore out of travelling.

Dual compartments make packing a breeze; foldaway back straps, and high-stability retractable twin handles plus durable skate wheels make the bags easy to transport and simple to stow; and a padded laptop sleeve/compartment on the Carry-On models keeps your computer travel companion fully protected on the move.

Lockable main compartments provide added security and the three styles can be further customised with the new Escape Handle Wrap (BG485) in nine colours featuring secure Rip-Strip closure.

Also new for 2020 and available in black and grey marl is the Essential Tech Organiser (BG65): as the name suggests, it is sure to become an essential travel accessory, with its slim-line design concealing a padded internal tablet compartment, elasticated cable organiser and multiple internal pockets.

Barrel bags and Reflective options BagBase has brought its youthful energy and attention-grabbing design ethos to a new selection of core products for the promotions and incentives sector this year.

The Reflective Gymsac (BG137) and Reflective Belt Bag (BG134) take these popular styles and give their 85% polyester/15% cotton fabric a reflective powder coating for enhanced visibility.

The Original Barrel Bag XL (BG140L) is a larger version of the Original Barrel Bag (BG140), offering two-thirds more carrying capacity, while the Faux Leather Barrel Bag (BG258) in full grain leather-look PU gives customers a high-end, premium alternative.

The new Mini Fashion BackPack (BG125S) takes the best qualities of the Fashion Backpack (BG125) and distils them down into a more compact design that’s available in a mix of core and contemporary colourways.