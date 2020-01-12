Vibrant on-trend bags and accessories introduce new travel essentials, military-inspired designs and modular, clip-on carrying solutions
BagBase has taken the freshest trends in fashion and translated them to 30 new, vibrant, re-brandable and retail-ready accessories that will “get you noticed for all the right reasons”.
Premium Felt and Boutique Accessories Boasting European styling cues and infused with a softer fashion feel, the Felt Trug (BG728) and Premium Felt Backpack (BG735), Premium Felt Satchel (BG736) and Premium Felt Tote (BG738) reimagine classic designs in tactile 100% polyester felt fabric. They’re available in charcoal mélange and grey mélange, with full- grain leather-look PU accents and/or cotton webbing straps.
The new Boutique Accessory Case (BG751), Mini Accessory Case (752), Card Holder (BG754), and Travel/Tech Organiser (BG756) are made from 100% leather-look PU. Along with the Boutique Accessory Pouch (BG750), they present a comprehensive collection of tasteful travel and everyday accessories with their Saffiano fine grain fabric and soft-touch lining exuding upmarket appeal.
Escape The new Escape Carry-On Backpack (BG480), Carry-On Wheelie (BG481) and Check-In Wheelie (483), in black and grey marl, are all about clean lines, understated quality and refined finishing. Inside, you’ll discover clever design features that take the chore out of travelling.
Dual compartments make packing a breeze; foldaway back straps, and high-stability retractable twin handles plus durable skate wheels make the bags easy to transport and simple to stow; and a padded laptop sleeve/compartment on the Carry-On models keeps your computer travel companion fully protected on the move.
Lockable main compartments provide added security and the three styles can be further customised with the new Escape Handle Wrap (BG485) in nine colours featuring secure Rip-Strip closure.
Also new for 2020 and available in black and grey marl is the Essential Tech Organiser (BG65): as the name suggests, it is sure to become an essential travel accessory, with its slim-line design concealing a padded internal tablet compartment, elasticated cable organiser and multiple internal pockets.
Barrel bags and Reflective options BagBase has brought its youthful energy and attention-grabbing design ethos to a new selection of core products for the promotions and incentives sector this year.
The Reflective Gymsac (BG137) and Reflective Belt Bag (BG134) take these popular styles and give their 85% polyester/15% cotton fabric a reflective powder coating for enhanced visibility.
The Original Barrel Bag XL (BG140L) is a larger version of the Original Barrel Bag (BG140), offering two-thirds more carrying capacity, while the Faux Leather Barrel Bag (BG258) in full grain leather-look PU gives customers a high-end, premium alternative.
The new Mini Fashion BackPack (BG125S) takes the best qualities of the Fashion Backpack (BG125) and distils them down into a more compact design that’s available in a mix of core and contemporary colourways.
Modulr More than just bags, the new Modulr range comprises four matching styles that integrate with each other to offer a multitude of carrying combinations. The Modulr 20 Litre Backpack (BG240) and Chest Rig (BG245) have Modulr webbing loops that allow the attachment of the Modulr 1 Litre Multipocket (BG241) and 2 Litre Multipocket (BG242) via secure, quick attachment clips. The Multipockets have a detachable strap system and convert between shoulder bag, across body bag and waistpack for even more potential configurations.
Recycled The planet-friendly Recycled range welcomes five new designs for sustainability-conscious customers. The Recycled Gymsac (BG281), Recycled Waistpack (BG282), Recycled Barrel Bag (BG284), Recycled Backpack (BG285) and Recycled Roll- Top Backpack (BG286) are made from 100% recycled 600D polyester (300D for the gymsac) in on-trend colour choices including mustard, petrol, military green and pure grey.
Molle Completing BagBase’s new product development for 2020 is the Brandable Key Clip (BG100), featuring high density webbing and durable clasp fastening, plus two new additions to the brand’s military-inspired Molle (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment) range. The Molle Tactical Backpack (BG848) in black, desert sand and military green features dual Rip-Strip webbing and webbing loop details and is compatible with the new Molle Utility Patch (BG840). The patch is designed for decoration and has a Rip-Strip reverse for attachment to – and customisation of – any of the Molle styles.
All of the new BagBase styles for 2020, with the exception of the unlabelled BG100, BG485 and BG840, have the brand’s TearAway labelling system for ease of rebranding.