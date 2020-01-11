“Always evolving, quick to respond to new trends, and an early adopter of the latest technologies – Beechfield is the frontrunner in quality headwear within the promotional and retail re-branding sectors,” states the brand. For 2020 it continues this forward-looking approach with the launch of 11 new styles answering directly to customer and end-user demands.

Seamless caps Featuring a seamless construction and one-piece crown, Beechfield’s three Seamless styles combine modern, clean-cut looks with maximum decoration potential. Design touches include an elasticated sweatband for the perfect fit and a fully closed back panel.

The Seamless Performance Cap (B558) in lightweight 95% polyester/5% spandex micro-mesh is breathable and tech-focused. Ideally suited for sporting events, advises the brand, it comes in four colours, including heather coral and heather mint.

Perfect for runners and other outdoor sports enthusiasts, the Seamless Waterproof Cap (B550) realises the Seamless blueprint in water-resistant, wicking 60% cotton/40% polyester for comfort and protection in all weathers. Practical and stylish, it comes in a choice of six colours.

The Seamless Athleisure Cap (B556) in 85% polyester/15% viscose with structured front panel is “the new first choice for those who enjoy an active lifestyle”. Beechfield says it delivers “a perfect balance of sport and fashion”, which translates to “maximum end-user appeal”. Available in four heather colourways including heather olive.