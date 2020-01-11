Headwear frontrunner launches new seamless styles, sporty designs, sustainable alternatives and more
“Always evolving, quick to respond to new trends, and an early adopter of the latest technologies – Beechfield is the frontrunner in quality headwear within the promotional and retail re-branding sectors,” states the brand. For 2020 it continues this forward-looking approach with the launch of 11 new styles answering directly to customer and end-user demands.
Seamless caps Featuring a seamless construction and one-piece crown, Beechfield’s three Seamless styles combine modern, clean-cut looks with maximum decoration potential. Design touches include an elasticated sweatband for the perfect fit and a fully closed back panel.
The Seamless Performance Cap (B558) in lightweight 95% polyester/5% spandex micro-mesh is breathable and tech-focused. Ideally suited for sporting events, advises the brand, it comes in four colours, including heather coral and heather mint.
Perfect for runners and other outdoor sports enthusiasts, the Seamless Waterproof Cap (B550) realises the Seamless blueprint in water-resistant, wicking 60% cotton/40% polyester for comfort and protection in all weathers. Practical and stylish, it comes in a choice of six colours.
The Seamless Athleisure Cap (B556) in 85% polyester/15% viscose with structured front panel is “the new first choice for those who enjoy an active lifestyle”. Beechfield says it delivers “a perfect balance of sport and fashion”, which translates to “maximum end-user appeal”. Available in four heather colourways including heather olive.
Trucker caps The trucker is very much en vogue, as reflected by the launch of four new Beechfield trucker styles, each sporting iconic mesh rear panels. The six-panel, mid-profile Jersey Athleisure Trucker (B678) “will appeal to all fans of fashionable sportswear”, says the brand. Boasting a 100% cotton jersey front panel, it is available in four colourways including heather graphite and heather grey.
Big on urban appeal, the Patch Snapback Trucker (B641) with 100% cotton front panel and pre-curved peak introduces interactivity via an interchangeable Rip-Strip patch. Designed for decoration, the patch allows end users to customise their cap by swapping out patches embellished with different designs. Available in four colourways including jungle camo and military green.
Looking for a go-to streetwear style in 2020? Beechfield’s Original Flat Peak 6 Panel Trucker (B664) announces an updated six-panel design while maintaining its retro-style snapback and flat-peak features. Beechfield says the update will strengthen the B664’s appeal amongst even the most fashion-aware end users. Available in six colourways including olive green (front panels and peak)/black (mesh rear panels).
The new Organic Cotton Trucker (B60) is billed as “the perfect fashionable eco-accessory”. It has 100% organic cotton structured front panels and pre-curved peak and “will give any re-seller the opportunity to grow their eco credentials in style”. Available in five colourways including graphite grey and sand.
Recycled Pro-Style Cap Active people might prefer the Recycled Pro-Style Cap (B70), designed for those who want to enjoy the great outdoors without harming it. Made from 100% recycled polyester, it is a six-panel design with pre-curved peak and is available in four classic colours. “The perfect accessory for any mini adventure,” suggests Beechfield.
Sports focus The three remaining new styles share a sporty focus. The classic styling of the Ultimate 6 Panel Cap (B18), along with its seven-strong colour palette, will have broad appeal amongst sportsmen and spectators. The six-panel design and pre-curved peak are complemented by a Rip-Strip size adjuster and stitched ventilation holes for “ultimate comfort”.
BMX and motorsports fans will welcome the Original Flat Peak 6 Panel Snapback (B661), which is also sure to be a hit with the fashion crowd, says Beechfield. “The classic, structured design will be instantly familiar and appreciated, while the flat peak is finished with an authentic sticker for a fashionable finishing touch”. Available in five colourways including black (crown)/classic red (peak).
The final addition for 2020, the Authentic 5 Panel Cap – Piped Peak (B25c) features contrast piped edging to its pre-curved peak. It is available in 11 colourways, including black (crown and peak)/lime green (piping). The cap offers a contemporary, sporty take on a promotional classic with its self-fabric strap and tri-glide buckle ensuring that it fits as well as it looks, according to Beechfield.
All the new styles, with the exception of the promo-oriented B25c, feature Beechfield’s TearAway labelling system for ease of rebranding.