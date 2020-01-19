Écologie by AWDis says its vision is to build a better future for our planet, without compromising on quality and style. “Environmental sustainability and low carbon impact is at the forefront of our thinking and innovation when developing fashion-forward yet affordable ranges.”

The brand continues to develop its tree-planting programme in partnership with Carbon Footprint, in the name of low impact carbon neutrality, and promises that it will never send garments to its customers via airfreight.

In addition, Écologie is proud to announce that all garments in its 2020 range are now fully vegan- accredited, meaning they are free of any animal ingredients.

Re-Gen Range Following the introduction of its first fully regenerated style, the Taroko Re-Gen Sweat (EA062), Écologie has extended the use of recycled polyester throughout its full Re-Gen range.

Working closely with its supply chain, the brand now saves “approximately 19 plastic bottles and 0.56kg of cotton waste from entering landfill per garment made”. 2020 will see continued innovation as Écologie introduces two new fabrics to the range: the EcoViscose organic cotton blend, and 100% recycled polyester.

Daintree EcoViscose T Using Lenzing Ecovero fibres, the new “exceptionally soft” Daintree EcoViscose T for men and women (EA002/EA002F) is created from certified renewable wood blended with organic cotton. The completely sustainable tee features a ribbed collar and taped neck, and is made using a single jersey fabric that promises an excellent printing surface.

It’s available in sizes S-2XL for men, and in sizes XS-XL for women with a fashion-forward ladies’ fit, scoop neck and subtle crop styling. Both styles come in six colours: navy, dusty pink, fern green, wild mulberry, Arctic white and jet black.

Ambaro Recycled Sports Tee Also new from Écologie is the Ambaro Recycled Sports Tee for men and women (EA004/EA004F). “Keeping fit has never been so sustainable in this birdseye-knitted, textured T-shirt made from 100% recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles,” says the brand.

“The process uses 53% less energy compared to virgin polyester, and reduces landfill, soil contamination, air and water pollution.”

Available in sizes S-2XL for men and XS-XL for women, the active fashion-fit tee features side seams for shape, as well as twin-needle detail at the hem and sleeves, and a taped neck.

“This sports tee also offers a wonderful sustainable base for printing and embroidery designs,” adds Écologie. Both styles are available in five colours: French navy, jet black, Arctic white, royal blue and fire red.

Alongside these new additions for 2020, Écologie also welcomes back its Organic and Re-Gen ranges featuring classic T-shirts, sweaters and knitwear in a variety of colours and finishes, which the brand says are now being delivered free of any plastic packaging.

“Don’t forget to see these exciting new ranges for yourself, and join Écologie by AWDis on stand F10 at Printwear & Promotion Live! 2020 from 19-21 January.”

www.ecologiebyawdis.com