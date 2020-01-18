“Known for our thoughtfully created leisurewear from premium rugby shirts to retail-led styles, Front Row is standing strong with a stylish new look. Presenting our firm favourites alongside the new, carefree, quality styles, offers an inspiring re-fresh for those who work hard and play harder,” states the brand.

Striped Cuff styles Looking for a stylish new sweats collection in 2020? Look no further. Carefully coordinated, the new Striped Cuff Joggers (FR640) pair up effectively with the new Striped Cuff Sweat (FR840) and the new Striped Cuff Hoodie (FR841). Made in a heavyweight brushed-back fleece, comfort is key while the striped cuffs tick the box for on-trend features, adds Front Row. “Don’t sweat it, the essential traditional styling hasn’t been forgotten – the hoodie is designed with a kangaroo pocket, lined hood and thick drawcord, and the joggers with side-seam pockets and an elasticated waistband.” The unisex styles are all available in sizes 2XS-2XL in three staple colourways: black/ heather grey, heather grey/navy and navy/heather grey.

1/2 Zip Pullover Jacket For the unpredictable weather comes the cool new showerproof 1/2 Zip Pullover Jacket (FR905). Available in navy and black, the jacket is mesh-lined and has an inner access zip, which makes it ideal for branding the shell with logos and slogans using embroidery, vinyl or screen print, says Front Row. It also features a lined hood, contrast drawcords, a chest panel, part- elasticated cuffs, a large kangaroo pocket and a hidden inner pocket, as well as practical zip fastenings running down the front and side seams. “It’s not all style and no function,” adds the brand. “Made from a 100% polyester, T400 water-resistant poplin, it will be a saviour when the rain starts up.”

Stretch Cargo Trousers Last, but definitely not least: the Stretch Cargo Trousers (FR625) are also creating a stir, reports Front Row. “The slim-leg trousers are designed with the tried-and-tested fit of our top-selling Stretch Chinos (FR621). With pockets aplenty, knee darts and jean-styled waistband, the style savvy know cargos have made a come-back on the high street; utilitywear and fashion have collided.” The trousers also feature a drawcord through the inner hem, allowing for styling variation from straight hem to gathered cuffs.

All of these new styles are tag-free and ready to be rebranded, points out Front Row. The brand’s new brochure and photography for 2020, plus all of the styles on offer, can be found on the Front Row website.

www.frontrowclothing.co.uk