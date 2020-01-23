Fruit of the Loom has expanded its Iconic T Collection with the introduction of new styles and fits for 2020.

Made from soft, ringspun combed cotton, all the new additions feature a removable tear-away label to enable personalised rebranding for you, or your customer, reports the brand, and they are “manufactured to the highest ethical, environmental and quality standards”.

Iconic 150 V-Neck T The new Iconic 150 V-Neck T has a fashion-fit, and is available for both men and women. Made from 100% cotton, the tee comes in sizes XS-5XL for men and is available in five colours: white, black, royal blue, heather grey and deep navy. For women, the V-neck tee comes in sizes XS-2XL and is also available in white, black and deep navy, as well as fuchsia and red.

Iconic 150 Classic Long Sleeve T Another collection highlight is the new Iconic 150 Classic Long Sleeve T, which is available for men in sizes S-5XL. The classic-fit tee is available in five colours: white, black, red, heather grey and deep navy.

Iconic 165 Classic T The third new addition for men is the Iconic 165 Classic T, which is made from 100% cotton and is available in sizes S-5XL. Perfect for many end user applications, the classic-fit tee comes in five colours: white, black, heather grey, royal blue and deep navy.

Classic Hooded Basic Sweat Also new, the Classic Hooded Basic Sweat “has all the appeal of a Hooded Sweat, but without the kangaroo pocket, giving you maximum printing space for your own designs”, reports the brand. The sweat is available in sizes XS–3XL and in a choice of four colours: white, black, deep navy and heather grey.

Neon mint Fruit of the Loom places great importance on the colours it chooses for its products, which is why the brand’s existing colour palette is being expanded in 2020 to include a fresh new hue: neon mint. The Iconic 150 T and the Ladies Iconic 150 T, the Kids/Girls Iconic T, the Iconic Polo, the Premium Polo and Ladies Premium Polo will all be available in the new shade. Other Fruit of the Loom styles will also feature a range of new colours, adds the brand.

