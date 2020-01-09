Unisex Padded Gilet “Designed with similar sought-after features” as the Unisex Padded Jacket, the complementary new Unisex Padded Gilet (H875) offers a sleeveless alternative and is “perfect for the milder months”, notes Henbury.

1/4 Microfleece Top For a lighter layer, the new 1/4 Microfleece Top (H858) provides a modern twist on this wardrobe staple. Understated features, such as bound sleeve hems, a stand collar and complementary shoulder seams, enhance the jacket’s immaculate styling, according to the brand. It also features a 1/4 zip fastening, as well as zipped side pockets with modern rubber pullers.

Shirts and blouses Henbury has also grown its three-fit shirt range for 2020. Customer feedback has prompted the launch of the new Men’s Modern Oxford Short Sleeved Shirt, Slim Fit (H517s), as well as a black colourway across most styles. After the successful launch of the Pleat Front S/S Blouse (H597), the new Pleat Front L/S Blouse (H598) option has been added to the range. “Its soft features and feminine silhouette are complemented by slim long sleeves, bound cuff and keyhole button fastening,” adds the brand.

