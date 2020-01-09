New cool and contemporary styles for the workplace
Henbury is bringing more popular styles to the market for 2020, “creating innovative and versatile products for the modern corporate world. By pushing the boundaries of practical styling and quality products, workwear has never looked so contemporary,” it adds. As a key category in corporatewear, outerwear has been a focus of the brand’s development for 2020, with new essential products being added to the Henbury range.
Unisex Padded Jacket An ideal cover-up for wearing between jobs or out on the road, the new Unisex Padded Jacket (H870) offers sleek, quality padding and is enhanced with flat panelling above the sleeve and chest seam for that all-important decoration space, supported with an inner embroidery access zip. “For weather protection, the stand collar and elasticated cuffs keep out the chill, while the water-repellent coating protects from the rain,” explains the brand. Completed with a practical full-front zip and two zipped side pockets, the jacket’s modern fit and unisex sizing (2XS-4XL) are attractive attributes, adds Henbury, that make it ideally suited for dressing the entire workforce.
Unisex Padded Gilet “Designed with similar sought-after features” as the Unisex Padded Jacket, the complementary new Unisex Padded Gilet (H875) offers a sleeveless alternative and is “perfect for the milder months”, notes Henbury.
1/4 Microfleece Top For a lighter layer, the new 1/4 Microfleece Top (H858) provides a modern twist on this wardrobe staple. Understated features, such as bound sleeve hems, a stand collar and complementary shoulder seams, enhance the jacket’s immaculate styling, according to the brand. It also features a 1/4 zip fastening, as well as zipped side pockets with modern rubber pullers.
Shirts and blouses Henbury has also grown its three-fit shirt range for 2020. Customer feedback has prompted the launch of the new Men’s Modern Oxford Short Sleeved Shirt, Slim Fit (H517s), as well as a black colourway across most styles. After the successful launch of the Pleat Front S/S Blouse (H597), the new Pleat Front L/S Blouse (H598) option has been added to the range. “Its soft features and feminine silhouette are complemented by slim long sleeves, bound cuff and keyhole button fastening,” adds the brand.