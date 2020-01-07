Nautical Stripe Hoodie The new Nautical Stripe Hoodie (JH018) has “a real holiday look and feel, offering ideal casual layering for those laidback days”. The new hoodie is finished with soft French terry fabric, and its striking striped design is available in a heather grey stripe and a navy stripe. “Grab this relaxed-fit number, available in sizes XS-2XL, for ultimate comfort and style,” adds the brand.

Game Day Hoodie Another exciting on-trend addition is the unisex Game Day Hoodie (JH103), which comes in sizes XS-3XL. “Made from a cotton blend fabric for a soft handle, the hoodie is cut to a regular fit that makes for a super comfortable wear. This is the hoodie you’ll want to wear again and again,” says Just Hoods by AWDis. The stand-out stripe detailing on its sleeves gives the new hoodie a sporty, varsity look, and it’s available in three colourways: heather grey/deep black, deep black/heather grey and the new French navy/heather grey.

New College Hoodie colours The autumn/winter season saw the launch of five fashion colours to the ever-expanding colour palette of the iconic College Hoodie (JH001): caramel toffee, ink blue, dusty purple, combat green and sky blue. The new additions increased the colour range of the JH001, which is made from cotton-faced fabric that “is ideal for decoration”, to a total of 70 colours. However, Just Hoods by AWDis is further expanding the offering to 71 in 2020, with the introduction of the “long-awaited shade that everyone is talking about: deep black”. The new deep black colourway is available from January 2020 in the College Hoodie (JH001), the Girlie College Hoodie (JH001F), the Kids Hoodie (JH001J), and both the Adult and Kids AWDis Sweat (JH030/JH030J).

Colour Block Sweat Just Hoods also recently launched two new on-trend garments. First up is the unisex Colour Block Sweat (JH038), which comes in two block colourways: heather grey/deep black and heather grey/ new French navy. The modern sweat features a crew neckline, ribbed collar, cuffs and hem, and is available in sizes XS-2XL. “It’s cut to a regular fit for a laidback look that looks great with jeans,” advises the brand.

Girlie Cropped Sweat The second addition to Just Hoods’ autumn range was the Girlie Cropped Sweat (JH035). “A trendy layer ideal for active weekends or just relaxing at home”, this cropped sweat is made from cotton-faced fabric in a cropped fit, featuring drop shoulders and crew neckline. Available in four colourways, including the new deep black, the cropped sweat comes in sizes 2XS-XL.

Mélange and camo colourways Just Hoods is also excited to announce a number of new colours for 2020, including blue mélange and grey mélange in the popular Sports Polyester Hoodie (JH006), and two new colourways in the Baseball Hoodie (JH009): solid black/black camo and solid green/green camo. The staple Camo Hoodie (JH014) will now also be available in black camo, and the brand new Kids Camo Hoodie (JH014J) will be available in black camo and camo green. “Adults can also be brave, bold and match in a full camo combo with the introduction of the Tapered Track Pant (JH074) in green camo.” Just Hoods also introduced two new colours in autumn 2019 for the trendy Girlie Cropped Hoodie (JH016), which can now be picked up in Arctic white and dusty pink – two key staple colours for 2020.

www.justhoodsbyawdis.com