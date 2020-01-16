The 100 Polo and The 100 Girlie Polo For 2020, Just Polos has introduced a range of on-trend garments to its popular, ever-growing polo shirt family, including the new The 100 Polo (JP100) and The 100 Girlie Polo (JP100F). The male-fit polo is available in sizes S-3XL, and the female-fit polo in sizes XS-2XL.

Both styles come in 15 fashion colours and they each have a complementary new T-shirt style in the Just Ts by AWDis collection – namely, The 100 T (JT100) and The 100 Girlie T (JT100F) .

“The super-soft polo shirt in male and female fits provides all-day comfort and is finished with side vents, cuffed sleeves, and three-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons,” explains the brand, adding that these new additions are made from 100% cotton, “making them both versatile and colourful”.

Colour Block Polo Complementing the new Just Ts colour block T-shirt offer, Just Polos will also launch the new unisex Colour Block Polo (JP110) in four colourways and in sizes S-2XL.

“The new colour block polo design is a go-to for all your smart casual looks. With a colour contrast panel, collar and sleeve cuff, this 100% ringspun, combed cotton polo shirt is a welcome twist on an old classic,” the brand explains.

It continues: “Just Polos offers trendy and modern-fit polo shirts as diverse as the people who wear them. Our offering just keeps on expanding to bring you the most on-trend polos of the moment.”

www.justpolosbyawdis.com