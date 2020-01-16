New bold and bright polo shirts that are built to last
The polo shirt is a timeless, adaptable garment for every wardrobe, meaning your customers will be ready for any occasion that comes their way, says Just Polos by AWDis.
“Designed with a modern, comfortable fit and complete with lasting durability, the range of fashion- forward polo shirts from Just Polos is bold, bright and built to last. The high quality fabrics used means the collection of polos are perfect for all your printing and embroidery needs,” adds the brand.
The 100 Polo and The 100 Girlie Polo For 2020, Just Polos has introduced a range of on-trend garments to its popular, ever-growing polo shirt family, including the new The 100 Polo (JP100) and The 100 Girlie Polo (JP100F). The male-fit polo is available in sizes S-3XL, and the female-fit polo in sizes XS-2XL.
Both styles come in 15 fashion colours and they each have a complementary new T-shirt style in the Just Ts by AWDis collection – namely, The 100 T (JT100) and The 100 Girlie T (JT100F) .
“The super-soft polo shirt in male and female fits provides all-day comfort and is finished with side vents, cuffed sleeves, and three-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons,” explains the brand, adding that these new additions are made from 100% cotton, “making them both versatile and colourful”.
Colour Block Polo Complementing the new Just Ts colour block T-shirt offer, Just Polos will also launch the new unisex Colour Block Polo (JP110) in four colourways and in sizes S-2XL.
“The new colour block polo design is a go-to for all your smart casual looks. With a colour contrast panel, collar and sleeve cuff, this 100% ringspun, combed cotton polo shirt is a welcome twist on an old classic,” the brand explains.
It continues: “Just Polos offers trendy and modern-fit polo shirts as diverse as the people who wear them. Our offering just keeps on expanding to bring you the most on-trend polos of the moment.”