“Our versatile T-shirts provide a canvas for expression and creativity,” says Just Ts by AWDis, which adds that the growing collection has been designed with high quality fit and feel in mind.

“Using innovative fabrics and a variety of fashion colours, the Just Ts collections brighten up the market all year round. And with 24 new colours added to the range for 2020, your prints will pop whilst offering style and comfort to your fashion-savvy customers,” promises the brand.

Electric Tri-Blend T A striking addition to the Just Ts tri-blend collection, the new Electric Tri-Blend T (JT004) is “an in-demand style that mixes classic with quirky”.

Available in four ‘electrifying’ colourways, this modern-fit tee is made from tri-blend fabric for added style and extra comfort, and provides an excellent surface for print and embroidery. “You’ll be sure to steal the style top spot in this statement tee,” adds the brand.

The 100 T and The 100 Girlie T Also new, The 100 T (JT100) and The 100 Girlie T (JT100F) are fashion-coloured tees, available in 24 colours, which are shaped from the softest 100% ringspun, combed cotton for comfy all-day wear, explains the brand.

It adds: “The cotton-rich T-shirt is perfect for tucking into a pair of jeans, or layering under a cardigan or jacket for a stylish everyday ensemble.”

The modern, regular-fit tee has a classic taped neck and twin-needle stitching detail on the sleeve and bottom hem. The male-fit tee is available in sizes S-3XL and the female-fit style in sizes XS-2XL.

Colour Block T The new Colour Block T (JT110) is made from 100% ringspun, combed cotton for ultra-comfort.

Available in four colourways in sizes S-2XL, this bold T-shirt design features a comfortable ribbed crew neckline, twin-needle stitching and side seams.

“Work the blocking trend with this look-of-the-moment tee,” says Just Ts by AWDis, which suggests pairing the new unisex style with tapered jeans and trainers for a casual finish.

www.justtsbyawdis.com