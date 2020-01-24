New fashion-forward tees, stylish sweatshirts and versatile polos for 2020
Kustom Kit has introduced a raft of exciting new additions to its 2020 collection.
Cotton Klassic Polo The new styles include the Cotton Klassic Polo (KK460) – a 100% cotton version of the brand’s much-loved Klassic Superwash 60 Polo (KK403). The new classic-fit piqué polo is made from a ringspun, combed cotton fabric that’s capable of being washed at temperatures of
up to 60°C without losing shape or colour vibrancy, explains the brand. “The tear-out label also enables simple rebranding to provide a versatile cotton polo that’s fit for any occasion.”
Fashion Fit Ringer Tee Inspired by the rock-and-roll culture of yesteryear, the new Fashion Fit Ringer Tee (KK508) is a style that has firmly re-established itself in popular culture, reports Kustom Kit. Featuring distinctive contrast colouring to the neck and cuffs, the on-trend 65/35 polycotton T-shirt promises comfort and performance. It also includes a tear-out label, allowing the freedom to rebrand.
Regular Fit Zipped Sweatshirt Featuring a concealed zip for enhanced printability, the Regular Fit Zipped Sweatshirt (KK334) provides a convenient throw-on layer in any corporate environment, says the brand. Available in three colours in sizes XS- 2XL, the sweatshirt also has a full zip, cadet collar, cuffed sleeves, a tear-out label and side pockets.
Arundel Sweater Made from a durable, fine-gauge knit that exudes smartness, the new crew-neck Arundel Sweater (KK253) “is ideal for layering on top of any Kustom Kit corporate shirt to enhance professional appearance”, says the brand. It’s available in three core colours in sizes XS-3XL, and is also offered in a coordinating V-neck option (KK352/KK353).
Cooltex Plus Micro Mesh Polo The new Cooltex Plus MicroMesh Polo (KK455) is not able for its removable sticker label, which enables “straightforward rebranding on a regular-fit polo that’s suitable for a variety of applications from sports to workwear”, says the brand. Made from breathable Cooltex Plus micromesh fabric, the lightweight polo features a three-button placket and ribbed collar, and is available in an extensive size range (XS-3XL).
Corporate Micro Fleece “A stylish corporate jacket with added functionality”, the new regular-fit Corporate Micro Fleece (KK902) is made from 100% anti- pill microfleece polyester and features zipped side pockets for secure storage and a tear-out label that allows the freedom to rebrand.
Look out for Kustom Kit’s new brochure and updated website from January 2020.