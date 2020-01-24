Regular Fit Zipped Sweatshirt Featuring a concealed zip for enhanced printability, the Regular Fit Zipped Sweatshirt (KK334) provides a convenient throw-on layer in any corporate environment, says the brand. Available in three colours in sizes XS- 2XL, the sweatshirt also has a full zip, cadet collar, cuffed sleeves, a tear-out label and side pockets.

Arundel Sweater Made from a durable, fine-gauge knit that exudes smartness, the new crew-neck Arundel Sweater (KK253) “is ideal for layering on top of any Kustom Kit corporate shirt to enhance professional appearance”, says the brand. It’s available in three core colours in sizes XS-3XL, and is also offered in a coordinating V-neck option (KK352/KK353).

Cooltex Plus Micro Mesh Polo The new Cooltex Plus MicroMesh Polo (KK455) is not able for its removable sticker label, which enables “straightforward rebranding on a regular-fit polo that’s suitable for a variety of applications from sports to workwear”, says the brand. Made from breathable Cooltex Plus micromesh fabric, the lightweight polo features a three-button placket and ribbed collar, and is available in an extensive size range (XS-3XL).

Corporate Micro Fleece “A stylish corporate jacket with added functionality”, the new regular-fit Corporate Micro Fleece (KK902) is made from 100% anti- pill microfleece polyester and features zipped side pockets for secure storage and a tear-out label that allows the freedom to rebrand.

Look out for Kustom Kit’s new brochure and updated website from January 2020.

www.kustomkit.com