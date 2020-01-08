Pro T-Shirt A classic workwear staple, the new Pro T-Shirt (RX151) comes in six of the same colourways as the popular Pro Polo (RX101), which makes it ideal for matching uniforms of dierent styles, points out Pro RTX. “Made from a durable polycotton fabric with a fully taped back neck and shoulder, and twin-needle stitching for extra durability, this hardwearing yet comfortable style is perfect for rebranding.”

Pro Bodywarmer Also new for 2020, the Pro Bodywarmer (RX551) is available in navy and black in sizes S-4XL. “Quilted for extra padding and warmth, it has side zip pockets, a funnel collar and dropped back hem, with embroidery access on the bottom back edge,” says Pro RTX.

Pro Tradesman Trouser The brand is also introducing the new Pro Tradesman Trouser (RX603). “Built for all your workwear needs, with multi-pockets, knee-pad pockets and hammer loop, this trouser has it all,” Pro RTX suggests. Offering “both flexibility and comfort in wear”, the garment is made from a hardwearing polycotton fabric with a part-elasticated waistband.

Pro Cargo Short Available in sizes S-3XL, the complementary Pro Cargo Short (RX605) is a “multi-functional polycotton item that’s perfect for keeping cool while hard at work” and features a traditional waistband, five belt loops and five pockets.