From polo shirts to softshell jackets and durable trousers, the Pro RTX workwear range is ideal for building the perfect uniform, says the brand. For 2020, it is launching new Pro workwear styles along with the new Pro RTX High Visibility collection of hi-vis garments. “The two distinct workwear and high-visibility ranges are designed to be worn separately or in combination to ensure comfort and safety in a whole range of weather and temperature conditions,” says the brand.
Pro T-Shirt A classic workwear staple, the new Pro T-Shirt (RX151) comes in six of the same colourways as the popular Pro Polo (RX101), which makes it ideal for matching uniforms of dierent styles, points out Pro RTX. “Made from a durable polycotton fabric with a fully taped back neck and shoulder, and twin-needle stitching for extra durability, this hardwearing yet comfortable style is perfect for rebranding.”
Pro Bodywarmer Also new for 2020, the Pro Bodywarmer (RX551) is available in navy and black in sizes S-4XL. “Quilted for extra padding and warmth, it has side zip pockets, a funnel collar and dropped back hem, with embroidery access on the bottom back edge,” says Pro RTX.
Pro Tradesman Trouser The brand is also introducing the new Pro Tradesman Trouser (RX603). “Built for all your workwear needs, with multi-pockets, knee-pad pockets and hammer loop, this trouser has it all,” Pro RTX suggests. Offering “both flexibility and comfort in wear”, the garment is made from a hardwearing polycotton fabric with a part-elasticated waistband.
Pro Cargo Short Available in sizes S-3XL, the complementary Pro Cargo Short (RX605) is a “multi-functional polycotton item that’s perfect for keeping cool while hard at work” and features a traditional waistband, five belt loops and five pockets.
Joining the workwear range is the new Pro RTX High Visibility collection, which comprises 10 certified high-visibility styles that are suitable for use in an array of different workplaces and locations.
Waistcoat and Kids Waistcoat The Waistcoat (RX700) is a lightweight garment available in 25 popular colourways in sizes S-6XL. It features a tear-and-release fastening, as well as reflective bands across the torso and each shoulder; for keeping the little ones safe, the Kids Waistcoat (RX700J) is also available.
Executive Waistcoat For managers and supervisors there’s the new Executive Waistcoat (RX705), which features an ID card pocket, a mobile phone pocket, key loop and two side front expandable pockets with flaps. It’s available in a choice of four colourways in sizes S-5XL.
HV Polos The new HV Polo Class 2 (RX710) and HV Long Sleeve Polo Class 3 (RX715) are both made from lightweight, breathable birdseye polyester with a three-button placket for a practical and stylish look. Available in sizes S-5XL, these styles are finished with ribbed contrast-colour collars and twin-needle stitching, and come in hi-vis orange/ navy and hi-vis yellow/navy colourways.
HighVis T-shirt Also made from lightweight and breathable birdseye polyester, the new High Vis T-shirt (RX720) has “reflective tape that finishes short of the side seam for a flexible and comfortable fit, and the contrast collar creates a functional yet stylish garment”.
HV Sweatshirt, Hoodie and Fleece The HV Sweatshirt (RX730), HV Hoodie (RX740) and the HV Full Zip Fleece (RX750) are Class 3 garments with reflective tape all around the body. They feature contrast cuffs and hem, (with a contrast collar on the fleece), and are available in hi-vis orange/navy and hi-vis yellow/navy colourways.
Cargo Trouser Completing the Pro RTX High Visibility collection, the new Cargo Trouser (RX760) is made from a durable polycotton fabric with a water-repellent finish. The trousers are available in hi-vis yellow and orange with a contrast navy hem, providing level 1 protection, as well in solid navy for times where less protection is required.
The new 2020 styles were preceded by colour extensions to the Pro Polo (RX101) and Pro Hoodie (RX350) in autumn 2019. The RX101 was made available up to size 8XL in bottle green and navy and, due to popular demand, the RX350 was released in charcoal.
Pro RTX and Pro RTX High Visibility are on stand F1 at the Printwear & Promotion Live! exhibition.