Project Charge Security Backpack XL Quadra has further extended its backpack offering with the Project Charge Security Backpack XL (QD926) in black jacquard nylon/PU coated polyester and featuring slash-proof construction.

Perfect for commuters and business travellers, the product’s hi-tech design incorporates a padded laptop compartment, internal iPad/ tablet compartment, power bank pocket and integrated USB charging port, plus an elastic cable organiser to keep everything tidy. Its list of features also includes multiple internal pockets, a hidden access main compartment and structured divider providing dedicated packing space.

Pitch Black The new Pitch Black designs combine minimalist looks with water-repellent, abrasion-resistant 1000D twist weave polyester, a full HD polyester lining, high-density seatbelt webbing and breathable padded mesh back panel.

The Pitch Black 12 Hour Daypack (QD560) is a 14-litre style, expandable to 18-litres, with secure, external access and a padded laptop compartment.

The larger Pitch Black 24 Hour Backpack expands from 20 to 25 litres and can accommodate laptops up to 15.6”. Like the other Pitch Black styles it also has an internal elastic bottle holder. Topping the range is the 28-litre Pitch Black 72 Hour Weekender (QD568), which has a spacious main compartment with easy access opening and zippered side pocket for storing a bottle or umbrella. An innovative strap system allows the QD568 to be easily converted between a backpack and a shoulder bag.

Waterproof Universal Rain Cover The new Waterproof Universal Rain Cover (QX501) will keep your favourite backpack and its contents dry however inclement the weather, thanks to its waterproof 190T polyester fabric and drain hole for effective water management. An elasticated cord system ensures a secure fit on most 20-30-litre backpacks, and the cover comes in black and graphite grey, plus fluorescent yellow for enhanced visibility – “a great choice for cyclists”.

NuHide Wallet The new premium quality NuHide Wallet (QD890) is a “smart, sophisticated, slim-line design in full grain leather-look NuHide PU”. It features two cash sleeves, holds six credit cards and is finished with a full pinstriped lining. The wallet comes in a choice of black or tan colours and can be decorated on the front and reverse.

Padded Camera Organiser Expensive photographic and video equipment and hi-tech drones demand a carrying solution that provides reliable, effective protection, and speedy access so there’s never a risk of missing that once in a lifetime shot, says Quadra.

“The new Padded Camera Organiser (QD922) delivers on both counts: made from black 300D polyester, its foam construction and brushed polyester lining provide ample protection, while the padded, flexible interior divider system and zippered main compartment help to keep kit organised and accessible.

The bag is compact and lightweight and can be used independently – it has a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap and a grab handle – or as a bag insert, for when you’re carrying a larger load”.

All new Quadra styles for 2020 feature TearAway labels for easy rebranding.

