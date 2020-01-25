This season, Stanley/Stella turns up the heat and lets the sunshine in. The brand’s SS20 collection features new airy proportions, slub T-shirt styles, festival-inspired colourways and dyeing techniques.

“Sleeveless tees, cropped tops, wide fits and lighter fabrics give a fresh, summery feel, as do new colours celebrating vintage garment dyes and bright fluorescents. From blush pinks, smoky greys and misty yellows to fluorescent greens and oranges, this season effortlessly mixes chill vibes with festival fever,” explains Ralawise.

The Essentials Collection This year, Stanley/Stella is launching a brand new line – The Essentials Collection. This new collection features a unisex hoodie, unisex T-shirt and women’s T-shirt, and offers the “perfect choice for promoting a band or a cause, or identifying a team, tribe or tourist destination”, says Ralawise.