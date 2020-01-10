Honestly Made Recycled Softshell Bodywarmer A perfect trans-seasonal layer that can be popped under a jacket or worn as an outer layer during mild weather, the Honestly Made Recycled Softshell Bodywarmer offers a warm-backed option that is designed to help trap in the heat. The fabric is quick-drying and super-soft to keep wearers fresh and comfortable, and is also fully printable, making it a great canvas for customisation with business logos and corporate branding.

Honestly Made Recycled Full Zip Fleece Also made from 100% recycled plastic, this new style boasts “efficient anti-pill qualities to keep it looking as good as new, wear after wear”, reports Regatta. Like the Honestly Made softshell fabric, the new fleece is quick-drying and super-soft, making it an ideal warming mid-layer. Perfect for embroidery, the jacket features a full zip closure, chest pocket and two zipped side pockets.

“When purchasing one of our Honestly Made products, customers can expect the same high-quality attributes and fabric technology benefits as seen across the Regatta Professional collection,” promises the brand, which adds that, “Regatta Professional is continuously committed to building upon its sustainability values. With Honestly Made, waste is given a new lease of life.”

