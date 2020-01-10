New outerwear range made from 100% recycled plastic fabrics
The new Honestly Made range from Regatta Professional offers outerwear constructed from sustainable fabrics that have been created using 100% recycled plastic. “The whole range is literally made of old bottles! Excluding the zipper and trims, the products are made from 100% recycled plastic, with at least 15 plastic bottles going into each garment,” says the brand. The brand new Honestly Made range comprises three PFC-free garments, including a softshell jacket, a softshell bodywarmer and a fleece.
Honestly Made Recycled Softshell Jacket This new style is made from 100% recycled fabric created using plastic bottles collected from recycling centres, which are processed and spun into thread that is then knitted and made into the softshell fabric, explains Regatta Professional. “The smart and compact jacket is water-repellent and wind-resistant, so it’s perfect for when work takes you outdoors,” adds the brand, “and the eco-friendly softshell is fully printable, giving decorators multiple options for personalisation.”
Honestly Made Recycled Softshell Bodywarmer A perfect trans-seasonal layer that can be popped under a jacket or worn as an outer layer during mild weather, the Honestly Made Recycled Softshell Bodywarmer offers a warm-backed option that is designed to help trap in the heat. The fabric is quick-drying and super-soft to keep wearers fresh and comfortable, and is also fully printable, making it a great canvas for customisation with business logos and corporate branding.
Honestly Made Recycled Full Zip Fleece Also made from 100% recycled plastic, this new style boasts “efficient anti-pill qualities to keep it looking as good as new, wear after wear”, reports Regatta. Like the Honestly Made softshell fabric, the new fleece is quick-drying and super-soft, making it an ideal warming mid-layer. Perfect for embroidery, the jacket features a full zip closure, chest pocket and two zipped side pockets.
“When purchasing one of our Honestly Made products, customers can expect the same high-quality attributes and fabric technology benefits as seen across the Regatta Professional collection,” promises the brand, which adds that, “Regatta Professional is continuously committed to building upon its sustainability values. With Honestly Made, waste is given a new lease of life.”