Russell says its new styles for 2020 unite proven classics with innovation, and always have a focus on quality, extraordinary details and printability. The brand’s flagship Authentic Collection has grown this year with an additional five new styles for men, women and children.

Authentic Quarter Zip Sweat The new Authentic Quarter Zip Sweat (270M) is available for men in sizes XS- 4XL in five colours: French navy, white, black, convoy grey and burgundy.

The Authentic Sweat Jacket This popular style is also now available in a feminine fit for women (267F). “Its fine, 100% cotton surface and concealed zipper provide an excellent background for all types of finishing,” says Russell. The jacket is available in sizes XS-XL, and in the customary colours. It’s also now available in burgundy for men and women.

Kids Authentic Raglan Sweat For younger wearers, the Kids Authentic Raglan Sweat (271B) comes in six colours. Available in ages 3-14 years, the sweat features a straight cut and raglan sleeves for more freedom of movement, says the brand.

Authentic Hooded Sweat Now available in a kids’ style (265B) for ages 3-14 years, the Authentic Hooded Sweat is made with a three-layer weave and comes in six colours: bottle green, black, French navy, bright royal, classic red and burgundy.

Authentic Zipped Hood Sweat Russell’s final new style for kids, the Authentic Zipped Hood Sweat (266B) which is also available in six colours, including burgundy.

Stretch Polo Another new style from Russell for the coming season is a fitted women’s version of the Stretch Polo (567F). “Extra details such as tone-on-tone buttons, shoulder trims and the label-free design make this polo an indispensable garment for both private and corporate uses. Thanks to the wide choice of colours and sizes, it’s suited to a variety of occasions,” says the brand.

This year, a number of Russell’s bestsellers have had new colours added: the Ultimate Cotton Polo for men and women (577M/F) now comes in bottle green; the Adult Hooded Sweatshirts (575M) and the Hooded Sweatshirts for kids (575B) both now come in burgundy; and the brand’s HD Collection has been extended to include two new colours: convoy grey and French navy.

www.russelleurope.com