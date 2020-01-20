Pushing the boundaries of denim in 2020
“The entire So Denim by AWDis range has been carefully designed with versatility in mind, carrying you from work right through to the weekend with each piece infused with the trendy detailing customers need and love,” says the brand.
For 2020, So Denim continues to push the boundaries of denim, with versatile, timeless and affordable staples. After introducing seven new dynamic styles to its range in 2019, including its high-street-inspired fashion jeans, denim jackets, bomber jacket and knitted shirts, this year So Denim has returned with a greater size and colour offering for its popular core styles.
Noah and Olivia Denim Jackets A covetable black colourway has been added to the classic Noah (SD060) and Olivia Denim Jackets (SD065) – adding a contemporary twist to the denim look. A wardrobe essential for any denim fan, says the brand, both jackets feature classic denim jacket styling with unbranded shank buttons, and are also available in dark and light blue washes.
Lara Skinny Jeans By popular request, the Lara Skinny Jeans (SD014) are now available in a short leg length, allowing everyone to live their life in denim, explains So Denim. “These skinny fit jeans have a wonderfully comfortable stretch-denim fit with trendy light blasting and whiskering detailing,” adds the brand.
Back for 2020 are So Denim’s other popular styles, including the slim-fit Luke Fashion Jean (SD050) for men, and the skinny fit Sophia Fashion Jean (SD055) for women. “Featuring just the right amount of fading, distressing and creasing, these styles look great for everyday fashion wear.” Both styles are made from a cotton/elastane blended fabric, promising excellent freedom of movement and comfort.
Oscar and Anna Knitted Shirts Formal meets casual comfort with So Denim’s fashionably functional classic knitted shirts for men and women. Complementing the brand’s range of jeans and chinos, the Oscar Knitted Shirt (SD042) and Anna Knitted Shirt (SD047) are both constructed from a micro-piqué knit that stretches and moves with the wearer’s body, allowing customers to create a sleek uniform look with a comfortable T-shirt feel, adds the brand.
Frankie Bomber Jacket With its street-inspired styling, the unisex Frankie Bomber Jacket (SD070) is also not going anywhere in 2020. “This fashion-forward jacket is as practical as it is stylish, made from water- and wind-resistant fabric with an easy-access embroidery zip in the lining for easy decoration. With its iconic bomber styling, this piece looks great layered over any other piece in the collection,” concludes So Denim.