“The entire So Denim by AWDis range has been carefully designed with versatility in mind, carrying you from work right through to the weekend with each piece infused with the trendy detailing customers need and love,” says the brand.

For 2020, So Denim continues to push the boundaries of denim, with versatile, timeless and affordable staples. After introducing seven new dynamic styles to its range in 2019, including its high-street-inspired fashion jeans, denim jackets, bomber jacket and knitted shirts, this year So Denim has returned with a greater size and colour offering for its popular core styles.

Noah and Olivia Denim Jackets A covetable black colourway has been added to the classic Noah (SD060) and Olivia Denim Jackets (SD065) – adding a contemporary twist to the denim look. A wardrobe essential for any denim fan, says the brand, both jackets feature classic denim jacket styling with unbranded shank buttons, and are also available in dark and light blue washes.