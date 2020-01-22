Introducing new eco-friendly Bags For Life that you’ll want to reuse again and again
Sustainability is sewn into every seam and stitched into every detail of Westford Mill’s ‘Bags For Life’ range. The brand champions ‘reusable’ as a way of life through the development of “ethically-produced, beautifully designed products that people will want to use again and again”. In 2020, Westford Mill is introducing eight new styles, “extending the choice of good quality, good value, thoughtfully designed carrying solutions for your sustainability-conscious customers”.
Organic Cotton Mesh Grocery Bag Proving that sustainable and fashionable can go hand-in-hand, the new Organic Cotton Mesh Grocery Bag (W150) offers an eye-catching, on-trend alternative to more conventional reusable bag designs, says the brand. Available in six contemporary colourways, including airforce blue, amber, orange rust and sage green, the 10-litre bag is made from GOTS-certified organic cotton fabric, and can carry up to 6kg of groceries or other goods. The W150 is easily customisable thanks to its cotton panel, which is specially designed for decoration, while its twin 61cm handles allow it to be carried over the shoulder or in the hand. The mesh design means that the bag folds up small and can be carried everywhere, ensuring it will become an instant favourite, adds the brand.
Organic Premium Cotton Maxi Tote Taking reusable totes to a new level, the new 18-litre Organic Premium Cotton Maxi Tote (W265) bag is crafted from premium quality GOTS-certified organic cotton (200gsm) for a “super-soft feel and extra smooth decoration surface. Clean lines, simple design and a 58cm handle, which allows the bag to be carried either over the shoulder or in the hand, combine to create a modern classic that upholds the highest environmental standards”. Available in eight colourways, including graphite grey and light grey for those preferring a modern look.
Unlaminated Jute Tote and Shopper Biodegradable, compostable and recyclable; requiring no fertilisers or pesticides; and incredibly hardwearing – jute is one of the most sustainable, planet-friendly fabrics available. Westford Mill’s new 14-litre Unlaminated Jute Tote (W455) and 16-litre Unlaminated Jute Shopper (W458) are made with a tighter and smoother woven fabric, finished with cotton webbed handles and come in a choice of natural or navy colours. The absence of a laminated backing means there is no compromise of the products’ eco-credentials. The bags have twin 67cm handles, so they can be carried over the shoulder or in the hand, making them the ideal everyday bag and shopping companion, respectively.
Gallery Canvas Tote and Gallery Canvas Gift Bag Elegant, classy and crying out for customisation, the new Gallery styles are framed with premium French seams for the cleanest of finishes, Quadra advises. Made from 100% cotton canvas, the 19-litre, A3- size Gallery Canvas Tote (W600) and 6-litre, A4-size Gallery Canvas Gift Bag (W605) are offered in a choice of colours – including four contrast colourways with the main panel in natural and side panels and straps in bottle green, graphite grey (W600 only), black or French navy. Westford Mill suggests that the W600 would make an ideal everyday bag, with mix-and-match colour options to suit any outfit, while the W605 is guaranteed to enhance any special event or occasion.
Nautical Gymsac and Barrel Bag ‘Nautical’ continues to be a key fashion trend and Westford Mill has brought the horizontal-stripe theme to the reusable bags market via its pair of new and appropriately named Nautical styles. The 12-litre Nautical Gymsac (W686), in soft-brushed cotton canvas (407gsm) with printed stripe design and complementary cotton rope drawcord closure, captures popular maritime styling cues and is described as the perfect beach companion. Available in five colourways, including classic natural/navy and natural/pink, it is an ideal choice for countless other leisure activities too. The gymsac’s companion style, the Nautical Barrel Bag (W688), features the same printed stripe design, is finished with webbing carry handles and has a zippered closure. Its 20-litre carrying capacity makes it a “key holiday style that’s sure to be in big demand ahead of the 2020 summer season,” says Westford Mill.