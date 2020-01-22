Sustainability is sewn into every seam and stitched into every detail of Westford Mill’s ‘Bags For Life’ range. The brand champions ‘reusable’ as a way of life through the development of “ethically-produced, beautifully designed products that people will want to use again and again”. In 2020, Westford Mill is introducing eight new styles, “extending the choice of good quality, good value, thoughtfully designed carrying solutions for your sustainability-conscious customers”.

Organic Cotton Mesh Grocery Bag Proving that sustainable and fashionable can go hand-in-hand, the new Organic Cotton Mesh Grocery Bag (W150) offers an eye-catching, on-trend alternative to more conventional reusable bag designs, says the brand. Available in six contemporary colourways, including airforce blue, amber, orange rust and sage green, the 10-litre bag is made from GOTS-certified organic cotton fabric, and can carry up to 6kg of groceries or other goods. The W150 is easily customisable thanks to its cotton panel, which is specially designed for decoration, while its twin 61cm handles allow it to be carried over the shoulder or in the hand. The mesh design means that the bag folds up small and can be carried everywhere, ensuring it will become an instant favourite, adds the brand.