With over 450 million users, LinkedIn is the largest online professional social media platform â€“ can your business afford to not be using it?

What separates LinkedIn from the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram is the fact it is a B2B social media platform, dedicated to professionals, business owners and businesses alike.

The platform provides several sales and networking opportunities for your business, and the chance to engage with key decision markers. It enables you to chat and engage in a professional manner, sell your business, its brand and your values, and build up a trusted network of contacts you can continuously grow.

It is not just about winning new business

Do not forget existing customers: LinkedIn gives you the opportunity to connect with them and improve the chance of winning a repeat order. Existing customers also have the power to â€˜endorseâ€™ you to friends, colleagues and other connections. This referral is as close to online word of mouth as possible; it is a big tick in the box and a seal of approval.

LinkedIn is predominantly used on an individual basis where professionals network with other professionals, but it also provides you with the opportunity to create a business page where you can create content, connect with customers and your target audience, and enhance your businessâ€˜s brand. To achieve LinkedIn success, here are a few quick pointers: