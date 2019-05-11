Why do you believe organic farming is preferable to non-organic?

Intensive agriculture was seen as the solution to concerns over population growth and after WW2 the use of nitrogen-based fertilisers and artificial pesticides boomed. Giant agro-businesses come at a heavy price: a push towards genetically modified (GM) crops and mass monoculture farming that’s heavily reliant on synthetic pesticides and fertilisers. These chemicals deplete the soil of its naturally nutrient-rich, water-retaining properties promoted by millions of microbes in the soil. The pesticides quite indiscriminately affect many species of plants, insects, birds and animals, and pollute not just the soil, but the water supply and air. Over time the soil becomes depleted, reliant on ever-increasing quantities of chemicals and loses its ability to hold water, resulting in land erosion, a need for more irrigation and an increased potential for flooding.