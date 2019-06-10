The mentor-mentee relationship

Different mentors will adopt different approaches. A mentor with the appropriate knowledge and experience will quickly assess your business and adapt their mentoring emphasis accordingly. Whatever the emphasis in a particular small business mentoring situation may be, in general, the mentor’s role is to listen and offer options – a smorgasbord from which the mentee is free to pick and choose. Small business mentoring works best when the mentor-mentee relationship is power-free. Your mentor shouldn’t portray an authoritative attitude, regardless of status. Displays of power have no place in the small business mentoring arena. Your mentor should be a facilitator, a teacher who allows you to discover your own direction. Hence the smorgasbord concept – the mentor lays it out and the mentee picks and chooses.

Here’s how you can expect a mentor- mentee relationship to unfold: The mentee approaches (in writing, by phone or in person) with a brief explanation of why they are seeking a mentor. Usually, this person is motivated to find a mentor by a single, over- arching ‘how’ challenge: “How do I survive?” “How do I grow?” “How do I restructure?” The mentor may have an initial discussion with the mentee to better understand the nature and circumstances of their business and to explain how much and what to expect of the mentor. This is the approach I favour. I suppose you could consider this to be an interview, though it’s not nearly as intense as an interview for a job or a consulting assignment because the potential relationship isn’t going to be nearly as comprehensive as either of those.

Typically, the mentee drives the relationship – that is, the mentee poses questions and the mentor responds. A mentor should make this clear by pointing out that their role is not to dictate how to run the business. Mentoring is not a hand- holding exercise. If the mentee needs hand-holding rather than occasional, suggested course corrections, they probably aren’t ready for the journey. And while a mentor should typically be passive and reactive, if the mentee appears to be taking a route unlikely to lead to the desired destination, it’s incumbent upon the mentor to be more proactive. But even then, it’s the mentee’s prerogative to alter course or not.