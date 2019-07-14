It continues: “The HP Stitch solution is focused around productivity and preventative maintenance with customers able to log onto the printer via the PrintOS app to view the very latest status of their system.” If multiple systems are installed in the same premises or even premises in different countries (such as when sampling facilities are in one country and production facilities in another), they can produce identical results thanks to HP Stitch’s colour management systems as well as check the health of the printer, install new colour profiles and more, all from the app. “This minimal operator interference coupled with low running costs and an attractive purchase price means the HP Stitch Range should absolutely be on the horizon for anyone looking to get into the dye sublimation market or expand their current operation,” concludes R A Smart.

www.rasmart.co.uk