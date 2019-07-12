Adding wide format will also allow decorators to diversify, says Brett. “You might be printing the local rugby team’s shirts on wide format, which is great, but you could also be printing the feather flags on the side of the rugby pitch. You can also make personalised products for commercial customers – they may want a bar runner, or perhaps a bespoke couch or chair in their reception. Or somebody on a consumer level might want personalised curtains and cushion covers and tablecloths. “You’re not restricted into one particular marketplace or application. You can do far greater things as well with one machine, so your level of investment enables you to approach and create new marketplaces.”

Personalised items such as cushion covers that feature pictures of the grandkids and favourite pets are popular because what is being sold is not just a cushion cover, he adds. “It’s Grandma getting a cushion for her favourite chair with a picture of the grandson on. It’s emotion. And people pay for emotions. It’s very profitable.” Surprisingly, another positive for the industry is Brexit, believes Brett, whatever the outcome is, as it has made people realise that perhaps it will be more difficult to get things into the country and so being able to manufacture in the UK is important. “Whatever happens in Brexit – I don’t know, the government doesn’t know, or anybody else, for that matter – what we have seen is people making certain that they can produce, they can serve their customers, and that in itself is a demand for local production.” Business will continue whatever happens with Brexit, he points out. “The demand will continue. I will still buy my mother-in-law a cushion with a picture of the grandkids on it. That won’t stop just because of Brexit.”