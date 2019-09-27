Wilcom has announced its partnership with Beijing Dahao Technology Corp. The joint venture, Wilcom Dahao (Beijing) Software Technology Co, will amalgamate the two companies to create an embroidery solution for the Chinese market.

The company commented: “After re-entering the Chinese market in 2017, Wilcom has undertaken significant development projects, and now, in partnership with Dahao, we have begun to implement the unique features demanded in the region. For many years, thousands of embroidery companies in China have used outdated and unlicensed Wilcom software, leaving their businesses and clients at risk. It will now be possible for them to readily obtain the latest genuine Wilcom software, specifically created for the Chinese market and delivered in Mandarin, with local training and support.”

A special edition of EmbroideryStudio e4.3 Digitizing is currently being showcased on the Dahao stand at the Shanghai CISMA 2019 from the 25-28 September, which includes support for Dahao’s new file format and machine controller, as well as a new multi-sequin solution.

Denis Quaintance, managing director of Wilcom, said: “The Wilcom Dahao joint venture will help thousands of users to get the very best out of their Dahao controlled embroidery machines, powered by our world leading embroidery software solution. Together, we will continue to develop our products, further broadening the capabilities of both technologies and helping embroidery companies throughout China to expand their businesses.”

