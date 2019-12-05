Your Embroidery Services (YES) is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2020 and is offering customers the chance to win a SWF MAN 12 single-head embroidery machine in an anniversary prize draw.

Every customer purchasing a new machine from YES between 1 December 2019 and 13 February 2020 will automatically be entered in the competition, while visitors to the Printwear & Promotion Live! show (at the NEC, from 19-21 January 2020) can enter simply by visiting the YES stand (H10) and speaking with a member of the companyâ€™s exhibition.Â

YES will announce the winner of the competition â€˜liveâ€™ on its Facebook page at 12 noon on 14 February 2020 â€“ 25 years to the day since the companyâ€™s foundation.Â

Entry to the competition can only be made in the ways described above. By entering the prize draw entrants are agreeing to the prize draw rules, and the terms and conditions.Â

For full details, contact YES on 01623 863343 or email them at hello@yesltd.co.uk

www.yesltd.co.uk