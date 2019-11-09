In September, Work-Guard Workwear launched its first workwear chino trouser, which is designed for the winter season.

The new Super Stretch Slim Chino (R470X) comes in navy and black, and is suitable for embroidery. The cotton trouser is made from windproof stretch fabric with a soft peach finish to provide comfort and durability, as well as protection for the wearer while on site.

It features a cargo multi-use front pocket with a tear-release close, a front YKK zip with button-fastening, critical stress-point tacking, twin-needle stitched seams and an expandable waistband, as well as a rear pocket and side pockets.

The chino is available in sizes XS-4XL in a regular 31” leg, and in sizes XL-4XL in a long 34” leg.

www.workguardworkwear.com