Work-Guard Workwear has added a new range of stretch workwear trousers to its 2020 collection: the Super Stretch Slim Chino (R470X), Slim Softshell Work Trouser (R473X) and Super Stretch Slim Chino Shorts (R471X).

The garments are all ready-to-brand, with either removable or no tags, making them ideal for customisation, says the brand.

“Featuring an elastane mix for a super stretch close fit, these lighter weight trousers combine comfort and movement with tough-wearing protective fabrics to offer tradespeople an on-trend, slim profile look.”

The R470X chino is made from a windproof stretch fabric with a soft peach finish to provide comfort, as well as durability and protection on site.

The slim leg style also features a cargo multi-use front pocket with tear-release close, a front YKK zip with button fastening, critical stress-point tacking, twin-needle stitched seams, western style side pockets, an expandable waistband and a rear pocket. It is available in two leg lengths in sizes XS-4XL, in navy and black.

The R473X trouser is made from a breathable softshell fabric that’s both windproof and waterproof.

It features a multi-use cargo thigh pocket with zip side, toughened articulated knee panels, a rubber tear release pocket trim, critical stress-point bar tacking, a YKK zip with button fastening, a toughened ankle scuff panel, triple-needle stitched seams, hand warmer side pockets, an expandable waistband for adjustable fit and draught protection, reflective detailing, rear pockets, a hammer loop, rule pocket and belt loops. It is suitable for embroidery and is available in black, in sizes XS-3XL.

The matching R471X chino shorts are available in sizes XS-3XL, in navy and black.

www.workguardworkwear.com