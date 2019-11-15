Work-Guard Workwear has introduced the new Super Stretch Slim Chino Shorts (R471X) to its workwear range.

Perfect for the hotter summer months or warmer indoor working conditions, the slim-fit shorts are made from a windproof, stretch cotton fabric with a soft peach finish to provide comfort, as well as durability and protection on site, says the brand.

“To conserve water, the chinos are also supplied pristine and unwashed. Once washed, the fabric will feel softer and have a natural faded appearance. To preserve this fabric colour and feel, wash them inside out and hang dry.”

The chino shorts feature critical-stress-point tacking, twin-needle stitched seams, a cargo multi-use front pocket with a tear-release close, a front YKK zip with button fastening, an expandable waistband, a rear pocket and side pockets.

Suitable for embroidery, the shorts are available in sizes XS-3XL in navy and black.

www.workguardworkwear.com