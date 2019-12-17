New to Russell’s Authentic collection, the Authentic Melange Hooded Sweat for men and women (261M/F) comes in six colours, offering a natural mélange look due to its individually dyed, twisted, cotton yarns. It’s made from a three-layer fabric with a 100% cotton surface that promises excellent printing results, says the brand. The label-free sweatshirt also features a front kangaroo pocket and a double-layered hood with flat drawcords, as well as a half-moon neck insert for personalised rebranding. It’s available in sizes XS-3XL for men and sizes XS-XL for women.

