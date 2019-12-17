Next month, the annual ‘get fit quick’ regime begins. Warm up for the new year by checking out the latest gym and fitnesswear styles from leading brands
New from Beechfield, the Seamless Performance Cap (B558) is made from a breathable, micro-mesh fabric with a seamless construction. The lightweight cap features an elasticated sweatband, a fully closed back panel and a TearAway label. It’s available in one size in four colours: black, antique teal, heather coral and heather mint. The Seamless Waterproof Cap (B550) and the Seamless Athleisure Cap (B556) are also available from the brand.
New from American Apparel, the Unisex Flex Fleece Drop Shoulder Sweatshirt (F496W) has an on-trend oversized fit and comes in six colours. A great layer for the gym or as post-workout wear, the athleisure-inspired pullover is made from a smooth yet durable 50% combed cotton /50% polyester fabric. It features a ribbed hem and cuffs, and is available in sizes 2XS-3XL.
Available exclusively from Absolute Apparel, the new Original Tech Polo (C150) from Casual Classics comes in six colours and is made from a breathable, polyester piqué fabric. Available in sizes S-2XL, the polo features a self-fabric neck tape, clean-finished placket, contoured welt collar, self-coloured buttons and a tear-away label. The new Original Tech T-Shirt (C1100) from Casual Classics is also available in 14 colours in sizes XS-2XL.
New from Stedman, the Seamless Raglan Flow T-Shirt (ST8810/ST8910) and the Seamless Jacket (ST8820/ ST8920) are available for both men
and women. Made from a breathable, fast-drying fabric with high elasticity, both styles feature no side seams for a body-hugging shape. The new Seamless Tights (ST8990) are also available for women, and feature a figure-hugging cut and modern contrast-coloured seams.
New to Russell’s Authentic collection, the Authentic Melange Hooded Sweat for men and women (261M/F) comes in six colours, offering a natural mélange look due to its individually dyed, twisted, cotton yarns. It’s made from a three-layer fabric with a 100% cotton surface that promises excellent printing results, says the brand. The label-free sweatshirt also features a front kangaroo pocket and a double-layered hood with flat drawcords, as well as a half-moon neck insert for personalised rebranding. It’s available in sizes XS-3XL for men and sizes XS-XL for women.
The Power Stretch Leggings from Chadwick Teamwear are made from a 240gsm polyester, nylon and spandex loop-back knit fabric with flatlock seams. Designed to offer a flattering female fit, they are available in black or navy. Chadwick also offers the Academy Leggings, which are made from a 240gsm quick-drying fabric with a wider waistband for a more secure fit, as well as fewer panelled seams for easy rebranding and embellishment.
From Finden & Hales, the Team Base Layer (LV260) comes in a choice of six colours: black, green, red, royal, white and yellow. The top is made from 88% polyester/12% elastane with permanent moisture-wicking Coolpass fabric. It also features long sleeves, a low turtleneck and a compression fit, and is available in three sizes: S/M, L/XL and 2XL.
The Wind Jacket from Craft’s Run collection is made from 100% polyester, wind-repellent fabric that’s super-soft and lightweight, says United Brands of Scandinavia. The jacket features an elasticated hood, thumb grips on the sleeves, a concealed zip chest pocket and elastic at the hem for a snug fit. It’s available in two colours in sizes S-2XL.
