We review the smart garment choices in the corporate and businesswear sector
Now available in grey, the Unisex Plain Waistcoat (DS27) from Joseph Alan, a division of Dennys Brands, comes in seven colours with removable, self-covered buttons that can also be replaced with silver or gilt buttons. Made from a soft 100% polyester fabric, the lined waistcoat is washable, and features two front welted pockets and a self-back adjuster. It’s available in sizes XS-2XL.
New from Regatta Professional, the Men’s Limestone Marl Softshell Jacket (TRA698) is made from an on-trend marl fabric with a water-repellent finish. The stylish polyester jacket features a full zip, two front zipped pockets, an adjustable drawcord hem and a tear-away label. Ideal for personalisation, it’s available in sizes S-3XL in two colours: navy marl or seal grey marl.
New to Anvil’s Tri-Blends collection, the Adult Streak Tee (6750ID) and the Women’s V-Neck Streak Tee (675VIDL) are available in three eye-catching heather colours. Made from a soft blend of 50% polyester/32% combed ringspun cotton/18% viscose, both styles have a semi-fitted silhouette. Decorator-friendly, the tees have a high stitch density for a smooth printing surface, making them an excellent choice for a variety of printing techniques, says the company. They also feature a tear-away label, and come in sizes XS-2XL.
Made from a soft 100% polyester Georgette fabric, the new Ladies Fluted Sleeve Top (K763) from Clayton & Ford by Kustom Kit may look delicate, says PenCarrie, but it’s been designed with the decorator in mind, and “its compact crepe construction provides a great base for embroidery.” The top features flared detail on the sleeves at the elbow, as well as keyhole detail on the back of the neck with a button and elasticated loop. It’s available in black in sizes 6-20.
The new Performance Aircool Polo Shirt (S288X) is perfect for decoration, says Spiro Activewear. “It’s tag-free for easy rebranding, ideal for water-based ink printing and suitable for both transfer print and embroidery.” Available in 11 colours, the breathable polo is made from a soft, air-dry mesh fabric with HighTec stretch. It features a ribbed collar, three-button placket (with spare), top-stitched shoulder and sleeve detailing, and comes in sizes 2XS- 5XL.
New from Premier Workwear, the Men’s Cotton Rich Oxford Stripes Shirt (PR238) and the Ladies’ Cotton Rich Oxford Stripes Shirt (PR338) are ideal for embroidery, as well as screen and transfer print. The semi-fitted, polycotton shirts feature button-down collars, and contrast colour fabric on the inner neckbands and inside the double-button cuffs. They come in five colourways in sizes S-3XL for men and XS-2XL for women.
New from Neutral, the Men’s Twill Shirt (O67001) is made from 80% organic, Fairtrade cotton with 20% recycled polyester for improved durability, and has buttons made from pressed waste cotton. The classic fit, 210gsm twill shirt comes in black and navy, and is available in sizes S-3XL. “Being organic, it doesn’t need harmful chemicals to grow the cotton,” says the brand, “and it uses less water, giving your customers an environmental and ethical option.”
Arc’teryx has redesigned two top styles from its outdoor retail line, reports The Outdoors Company, providing customers with more options for rebranding. The brand’s logo has been relocated from the chest to provide customers with full access to the front of the garments. The restyled Atom LT Vest and the Covert Cardigan are both available for men and women in a variety of colours, with men’s sizes available up to 3XL.
