Made from a soft 100% polyester Georgette fabric, the new Ladies Fluted Sleeve Top (K763) from Clayton & Ford by Kustom Kit may look delicate, says PenCarrie, but it’s been designed with the decorator in mind, and “its compact crepe construction provides a great base for embroidery.” The top features flared detail on the sleeves at the elbow, as well as keyhole detail on the back of the neck with a button and elasticated loop. It’s available in black in sizes 6-20.

