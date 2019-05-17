Workwear Express has launched a prize draw offering UK businesses the chance to win branded workwear for their current and future apprentices.

The Future Apprentices Uniform Fund will award four businesses with Â£250 of clothing from the workwear supplierâ€™s uniform starter packs, including a free logo set-up, which would clothe up to 10 new starters, students or existing apprentices.Â

Workwear Express said: â€œWe are running this competition to support small and medium sized employers. We firmly believe in supporting apprenticeships. We have a number of apprentices within our business and we believe the value of apprentices to a growing business is huge”.Â

The company hopes to award the Â£1,000 fund to businesses in a variety of workplaces, including logistics and transport, manufacturing and facilities management, construction, catering and hospitality, healthcare, business and office work.Â

Workwear Express has received more than 30 entries since the competition was launched in April 2019, and plans to run similar competitions in the future.Â The entry deadline is midnight on 21 June 2019.

www.workwearexpress.com/apprentices/

