Workwear Express has announced the opening of its first customer showroom and retail outlet at its headquarters in County Durham.

The supplier of personalised workwear, uniform and promotional clothing will display its best-selling items from a range of over 10,000 products to customers visiting the site. The company spent £150,000 fitting the showroom and outlet store as part of a multi-million pound overhaul of its entire production site. This has included the recent addition of a 40,000sq ft factory, as well as new machinery, including two high volume garment printers with HD technology.

Andrew Ward, managing director of Workwear Express, said: “We are delighted to welcome customers to our specially-designed new showroom and outlet store. It is a great opportunity for businesses in the region to have this facility on their doorstep, with access to a wide variety of our products, high quality, customised options and a fast, efficient turnaround.”

Workwear Express has also recently celebrated its highest turnover to date with sales of £18 million in the past year – a 20% rise on the previous year. The company currently employs over 200 staff in the north east of England, including 30 who joined this year, and plans to open stores in other major cities around the UK.

Andrew added: “We are a company proud of our north east roots and where we’ve grown from, and we have exciting expansion plans for the future. We’ve been selling workwear for nearly 30 years and recognise the value of a personalised service and enjoyable customer experience. That’s why we’re thrilled to launch our new store in the region, which fully complements our digital offer and marks the start of a new chapter for the company.

“Our friendly and knowledgeable team will be on hand at the new showroom and outlet store to meet and greet customers and deliver an exceptional service, every time.

“We’re proud to work with businesses of all shapes and sizes, across a wide range of sectors – catering, hospitality, transport, construction, charities, events, to name just a few. We’re encouraging businesses in need of any workwear solutions to stop by and see us to find out how we can help.”

The new showroom is now open at the company’s headquarters at the Belmont Industrial Estate in County Durham. Customised orders placed in store will be ready to collect the following day.

