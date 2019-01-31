YES launched the DTG Digital G4 direct-to-garment printer in January, calling it “perfect for entry-level operators through to sophisticated users”. It is said to take less than 30 minutes to install after unpacking and features a 7″ touchscreen and interchangeable, magnetic, quick-lock platens. According to John-Paul Burton, YES sales director, the new machine is capable of printing an 8” x 10” image in 28 seconds.

The company added: “Focused on speed and reliability for extended shift manufacturing, the G4 is the simplest DTG printer to maintain and run with WIMS [white ink management system] built in, meaning that you can concentrate on increased profits whilst the intuitive machine pays attention to increased production.”

